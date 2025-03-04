Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series AI laptops available for pre-reserve in India

Samsung has launched the pre-reservation programme for its upcoming Galaxy Book 5 series in India. This initiative allows customers to secure early access to the devices and avail special benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 at the time of purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series: Details

The Galaxy Book 5 series consists of three models: Galaxy Book 5 360, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360. These new flagship AI-powered laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and qualify for Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform, bringing exclusive artificial intelligence-driven features.

Beyond AI capabilities, the Galaxy Book 5 series integrates native Galaxy AI features found in Samsung's smartphones and tablets. These include 'AI Select' for intuitive search and 'Photo Remaster' for enhanced image editing. Additionally, ecosystem features such as Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen enable seamless connectivity with other Samsung devices.

Read: Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs Samsung claims the new Galaxy Book 5 series offers up to 25 hours of battery life and supports fast charging. The laptops feature AMOLED touch displays and a lightweight yet premium design.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series: Pre-reserve details

Customers can pre-reserve any Galaxy Book 5 series model starting today through Samsung's official website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, select authorised retail stores, and other online platforms—without any upfront payment. The pre-reserve window closes on March 10.

According to Samsung, customers who pre-reserve the devices will receive an e-voucher worth up to Rs 5,000, redeemable via Samsung's website or the Samsung Shop app. Additionally, pre-reserving customers will be among the first to receive the laptops after launch.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series: How to pre-reserve

Visit Samsung's official website and navigate to the Galaxy Book 5 series pre-reserve page.

Fill in the given form with your details like name, mobile number, email, and submit.

Upon successful registration, a welcome email will be sent with a pre-reserve voucher code.

When purchasing during the pre-book period, use the same mobile number or email address provided during pre-reservation.

If pre-reserved as a guest, log in using the phone number associated with the shipping address.

The e-voucher can only be redeemed once the Galaxy Book 5 series laptop is added to the cart at checkout. If not used during the pre-booking period, it will be automatically cancelled.