Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

American video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed the early access beta for Battlefield 6 will begin on August 7, followed by an open beta running from August 9–10 and August 14–17. The studio will temporarily pause its Battlefield Labs testing during the open beta period, resuming after feedback has been collected.
Battlefield 6 open beta: What’s new
Weapon systems: Closed and open loadout
Starting with the open beta, players can choose between two loadout modes:
- Closed weapon conquest mode
- Open weapon mode
Map adjustments and revive implementation
Based on player data from Labs, map layouts have been refined—this includes adjusted objective size, enhanced cover areas, refined boundaries, and turret repositioning. Domination mode now includes a revive mechanic, adding squad-focused gameplay depth.
Also Read
Weapon performance tweaks and UI clarity
Damage balancing has been updated across multiple weapons to adjust time-to-kill and kill response. The weapon selection interface has also been redesigned to highlight the strengths and intended roles of different weapons.
Assault
The Assault class is shifting toward team support. The Adrenaline Injector no longer heals but now boosts resistance to flash, stun, explosive, and fire damage, along with faster movement. Its Signature Trait has been replaced by Commanding Presence, which speeds up objective capture and helps nearby squadmates exit combat status sooner.
The Deploy Beacon (formerly Spawn Beacon) has moved from Recon to Assault. It now has limited uses and self-destructs when reused by the same player, making it a tactical tool rather than a solo advantage.
A new gadget, the Assault Ladder, lets squads access higher or unreachable spots. It works as a ladder or ramp depending on how it’s placed.
Recon
Recon’s stealth role is being sharpened with a new Spec Ops training path, replacing Pathfinder. Perks now include quieter movement, gadget detection, and faster disengagement when prone. At Level 3, Recon players can call in UAVs for passive enemy spotting. The Aim Spotting trait also auto-tags enemies while aiming down sights.