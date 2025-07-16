Samsung urges Galaxy smartphone users to activate these anti-theft features

Samsung has begun rolling out new theft protection and anti-robbery features in India as part of the One UI 7 security update. Building on standard Android protections, Samsung is introducing additional tools such as Identity Check and Security Delay under its Theft Protection suite. These features expand upon existing tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.
The new protections, already available on Samsung’s latest foldable devices running One UI 8 based on Android 16, are now also being introduced to other Galaxy smartphones via the One UI 7 update. Samsung is expected to begin rolling out One UI 8 to existing Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.
One UI 7 security update: Availability
Also Read
Samsung’s new theft protection features are now available through the One UI 7 security update for the following devices:
- Galaxy S25 Series
- Galaxy S24 Series
- Galaxy Z Fold6
- Galaxy Z Flip6
- Galaxy Z Fold5
- Galaxy Z Flip5
- Galaxy S23 Series
- Galaxy S22 Series
One UI 7 security update: New theft protection features
The One UI 7 security update adds the following new security capabilities:
- Identity Check: When in unfamiliar locations, Samsung’s Safe Places feature (accessed through Identity Check) requires biometric authentication to modify key security settings. Samsung said that this adds an additional layer of protection when the PIN of the device may have been compromised.
- Security Delay: A sub-feature of Identity Check, this introduces a one-hour delay if someone attempts to reset biometric data. Samsung says the delay gives users time to lock their device remotely from another connected device such as a tablet or PC before unauthorised access occurs.
These features enhance Samsung’s existing Theft Protection toolkit, which includes:
- Theft Detection Lock: Utilises machine learning to detect sudden movements like snatching and instantly locks the screen.
- Offline Device Lock: Automatically locks the screen if the device remains offline for an extended period.
- Remote Lock: Allows users to lock their stolen device remotely through another device.