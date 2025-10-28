Apple may bring more Mac-exclusive creative apps to iPads soon: Details

Apple is reportedly planning to expand the number of “Pro” tier creative apps available for iPads. According to a report from MacRumors, the company is preparing to bring four new professional apps that currently exist only on macOS to the iPad: Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, Motion, and MainStage. If accurate, these new titles would join Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, which arrived on select iPad models in 2023.

The report states that new App Store identifiers corresponding to these Mac apps have been spotted, suggesting that Apple intends to release iPad versions soon. Here’s what each of these tools offers:

At present, Apple has not officially confirmed the existence or release timeline of these iPad versions.

Apple bridging the gap between macOS and iPadOS

Over the past few years, Apple has been steadily working to narrow the divide between macOS and iPadOS. The company first brought Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to certain iPad models, later enhancing them with more desktop-like capabilities. However, the associated companion apps—Compressor, Motion, and MainStage—remained exclusive to Macs. If this report proves accurate, their arrival would mark a major step in expanding Apple’s professional software ecosystem on iPads.

Earlier this year, Apple also introduced several Mac-style features for iPads with iPadOS 26. This includes a new windowing system, a macOS-style menu bar, intelligent Shortcut actions, and even the Preview app.