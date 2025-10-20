Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected

Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected

Samsung is set to unveil its Project Moohan-based Galaxy XR headset on October 21, likely with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2, 4K micro-OLED displays, and AI integration

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Project Moohan

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is set to launch its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan on October 21 (October 22 for the Indian region) at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event. Earlier, the South Korean consumer electronics maker released an invite for the event, noting that the upcoming device, expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.”
 
This comes soon after Apple unveiled a new version of the Vision Pro, powered by the M5 chip, earlier on October 15.

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event: When and how to watch

  • Date: October 21 (October 22 for India)
  • Time: 10 pm ET (07:30 am IST)
  • Livestream: Samsung’s official YouTube channel
 

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: What to expect

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, supporting up to 4.3K resolution per eye. It is expected to feature 4K micro-OLED panels with a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, delivering a total of 29 million pixels across both displays—surpassing Apple’s Vision Pro, which has about 23 million pixels.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Worls Wide Open event

Project Moohan: Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch for October 21

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Soon, Samsung to expand foldable smartphone line with trifold model: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale with free storage upgrade: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: A second-tier Android flagship with AI smarts

 
The Galaxy XR is said to include multiple front-and-bottom-facing sensors, along with four internal eye-tracking cameras, allowing users to interact using gaze and hand gestures, complemented by voice commands. A built-in depth sensor will reportedly improve spatial awareness and enhance real-world interactions.
 
The headset will reportedly weigh around 545 grams, making it lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro, which weighs between 600–800 grams depending on the model. The Galaxy XR may feature a head strap with an adjustable dial for a more secure and comfortable fit.
 
In terms of battery life, the device may last up to two hours of general use and about two and a half hours during video playback. Following Apple’s design, Samsung may include a detachable external battery for extended sessions.
 
A leaked screenshot shared by Android Headlines shows the Galaxy XR’s user interface, featuring apps such as Samsung Camera, Gallery, Browser, Google Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix, indicating strong third-party app support. The headset is expected to run on Google’s Android XR platform and integrate Gemini AI for smart navigation, contextual guidance, and real-time information access.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Expected specifications

  • Display: 4K micro-OLED panels, 4.3K resolution per eye, 4,023 PPI pixel density, 29 million combined pixels
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2
  • Operating system: Android XR
  • Weight: 545 grams

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event livestream

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

African languages for AI: The project that's gathering a huge new dataset

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple's iPhone Air sold out within minutes of its launch in China

Tech Wrap October 17

Tech Wrap Oct 17: OPPO Find X9 series, Copilot in Windows 11, iQOO 15

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 to launch in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6

Diwali 2025 AI prompts images

Gemini Nano Banana trend: Best AI photo prompts to try this Diwali

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon