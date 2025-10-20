Asus ROG Xbox Ally hands-on: Refined design, bigger battery, more fun

Asus has teamed up with Microsoft for something quite different this time. The new ROG Xbox Ally series takes the company’s handheld gaming concept and gives it a console-first twist. I’ve been using the standard model for about a week, powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. What truly sets it apart from the original ROG Ally isn’t the hardware, but the Xbox console interface running over Windows 11.
At the India launch event, Asus described it as “an Xbox made by ROG.” Having spent time with both the Xbox Series S and the first-generation Ally, I’m curious to see how true that claim really is. My full review will dive into that comparison, but here’s what stands out so far.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally: First impressions
The first thing you notice is the size. The new ROG Xbox Ally feels larger than the original, mostly due to the controller-style grip handles on either side. They make the console easier to hold for long sessions, and since your palms no longer sit directly on the hot chassis, the heat stays away from your hands — though I’ll see how well that holds up after extended gaming runs.
It’s also slightly heavier, likely because of the larger 60Wh battery (up from the 40Wh unit on the 2023 Ally). Honestly, it’s a fair trade-off — I’ll take a bit more weight for longer playtime any day. Thanks to the wider grip, the added weight doesn’t hurt comfort or stability.
Also Read
The display remains unchanged: a 7-inch FHD IPS panel. While a slightly larger screen would’ve been nice given the size increase, the current one feels adequate for its purpose.
Setup feels much like a standard Windows PC, though users are prompted to sign in with or create an Xbox account during the process. Once done, the console boots straight into the Xbox interface. You can still switch to the Windows 11 desktop with a swipe-up gesture, but returning to the Xbox UI requires a quick reboot to optimise performance by clearing background processes. (Technically, it runs without restarting, but performance is smoother if you do.)
There were a few software hiccups early on, but most have been ironed out through pre-launch updates. A few minor bugs remain but don’t affect in-game performance, and Asus is expected to patch them soon.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally: Price and specifications
Price: Rs 69,990 onwards
- Operating system: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5-6400
- Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 SSD
- Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC Anti-Reflection
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimensions: 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm
- Weight: 670g
- Battery: 60Wh
- Charging: 65W fast charging
- Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver better comfort for long sessions. It features ABXY buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers, bumpers, Xbox button, View button, Menu button, Command Centre, Library button, two assignable back buttons, two full-size analogue sticks, HD haptics, and a 6-Axis IMU.