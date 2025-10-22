Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers

Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip is available for purchase from Apple Store online and offline with introductory offers including bank cashback of Rs 10,000 on select cards

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro model, powered by the new M5 chip, is now available for purchase in India through Apple’s online and offline stores, major ecommerce platforms, and select retail partners. Customers purchasing the new M5 MacBook Pro can avail bank offers and no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans offered by Apple.
 
Apple’s new M5 chip introduces an upgraded GPU with a Neural Accelerator built into every core, boosting on-device AI processing by up to 3.5 times compared to the M4. The chip also brings better CPU efficiency, enhanced graphics performance, and increased memory bandwidth—allowing it to handle demanding workloads like large language models (LLMs) locally. In addition, faster SSD performance ensures quicker file transfers and app launches. 

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Variants and India pricing

14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with standard display
  • 16GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 169,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 249,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 309,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 269,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 329,900
14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with nano-texture display
  • 16GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 184,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 304,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 264,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 324,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 284,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 344,900

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Availability and offers

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip is available on Apple Store online and at Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
 
Here are the offers listed on Apple’s online store for the new model: 
  • Cashback of Rs 10,000 on select cards from American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for up to 12 months

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Specifications

  • Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3024x1964 native resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • Audio: High-fidelity six-speaker sound system, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Processor: Apple M5 chip
  • Unified memory: 16GB, 24GB, 32GB
  • Storage: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD
  • Operating system: macOS 26 Tahoe
  • Camera: 12MP Centre Stage camera
  • Battery: 72.4Wh
  • Charging: 70W (bundled), 96W (optional)
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
  • Weight: 1.55kg

