Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers

Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip is available for purchase from Apple Store online and offline with introductory offers including bank cashback of Rs 10,000 on select cards

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro model, powered by the new M5 chip, is now available for purchase in India through Apple’s online and offline stores, major ecommerce platforms, and select retail partners. Customers purchasing the new M5 MacBook Pro can avail bank offers and no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans offered by Apple.
 
Apple’s new M5 chip introduces an upgraded GPU with a Neural Accelerator built into every core, boosting on-device AI processing by up to 3.5 times compared to the M4. The chip also brings better CPU efficiency, enhanced graphics performance, and increased memory bandwidth—allowing it to handle demanding workloads like large language models (LLMs) locally. In addition, faster SSD performance ensures quicker file transfers and app launches. 
 

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Variants and India pricing

14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with standard display
  • 16GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 169,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 249,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 309,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 269,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 329,900
14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with nano-texture display
  • 16GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 184,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
  • 16GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 304,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 264,900
  • 24GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 324,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 284,900
  • 32GB Unified memory + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 344,900

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Availability and offers

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip is available on Apple Store online and at Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
 
Here are the offers listed on Apple’s online store for the new model: 
  • Cashback of Rs 10,000 on select cards from American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for up to 12 months

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Specifications

  • Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3024x1964 native resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • Audio: High-fidelity six-speaker sound system, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Processor: Apple M5 chip
  • Unified memory: 16GB, 24GB, 32GB
  • Storage: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD
  • Operating system: macOS 26 Tahoe
  • Camera: 12MP Centre Stage camera
  • Battery: 72.4Wh
  • Charging: 70W (bundled), 96W (optional)
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
  • Weight: 1.55kg

More From This Section

Realme GT8 series

Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser for macOS

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas AI browser for Macs: Know all about it

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, OpenAI

Microsoft CEO Nadella's pay hits record $96.5 million amid AI growth

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI launches web browser 'Atlas' to compete with Google Chrome

artificial intelligence, AI Models

AI is suffering 'brain rot' as social media junk clouds its judgment

Topics : Apple Apple MacBook Pro Apple India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon