Apple hints at major Fitness+ update coming in 2026: What to expect

Apple has released a teaser hinting at a major update coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026. The short video, shared on the official Apple Fitness+ Instagram account, suggests that “something big” is planned for the service next year, though the company has not revealed any specific details yet.

The teaser appears as a stylised news montage, showing people reading a fictional newspaper titled Apple Fitness+ Times. Headlines in the clip include phrases such as “Something big is coming,” “The countdown begins,” and “2026 plans still under wraps.” The video is accompanied by the caption, “Word on the street is that Apple Fitness+ has big plans for 2026… stay tuned!”

What the teaser could be pointing to Apple has not shared any concrete details, but the timing aligns with several recent developments around Fitness+. Earlier this month, Apple expanded the service to more regions, including India. The company also introduced AI-powered voice dubbing, allowing workouts to be offered in more languages without re-recording sessions. ALSO READ: Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans In addition, Apple has continued to evolve Fitness+ beyond its original Apple Watch–centric design. Recent updates have added features such as Custom Plans, manual workout logging, and Live Activities support, allowing users to track workouts directly from their iPhone even without an Apple Watch.

Given this context, the teaser may point to a broader update tied to the start of 2026, potentially focused on new workout formats, deeper AI-driven personalisation, or tighter integration across Apple devices. Apple Fitness+ details Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based fitness service that offers guided workouts, meditation sessions, and audio experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It supports a wide range of workout types, including strength training, yoga, HIIT, cycling, dance, and mindful cooldowns. Workouts can range from five to 45 minutes and integrate with Apple Watch and AirPods Pro (3rd generation) to display real-time metrics such as heart rate and calories burned.