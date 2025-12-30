OPPO Pad 5 to launch in India soon with 10,050mAh battery: What to expect

OPPO Pad 5 will likely launch in India alongside the Reno 15 series, sporting a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and a 10,050mAh battery

OPPO Pad 5 teased ahead of launch, with display and battery details revealed. (Image: Flipkart)