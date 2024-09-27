Business Standard
Samsung kicks off Galaxy S24 FE pre-booking in India: Check pricing, offers

Samsung announced that consumers pre-booking the Galaxy S24 FE will be able to get the 8GB + 256GB storage variant for Rs 59,999, which is the launch price of the 8GB + 128GB variant

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Samsung has started taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone. The recently launched Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e chip and introduces various enhancements, including a large display and a high-capacity battery. The smartphone will be available starting October 3.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price and Variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 59,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 65,999
Colours: Blue, Graphite, and Mint

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Pre-booking Details

Customers can pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on Samsung’s official website and at select retail stores. Samsung stated that customers who pre-book the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 FE will be able to purchase it for Rs 59,999, reduced from the original price of Rs 65,999. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of the Samsung Care+ package at a discounted price of Rs 999.
 

There are also options for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera.
Powering the Galaxy AI experience on the smartphone is the Exynos 2400e chip, which is part of the same series of chips that powers the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone. The AI-powered features include Google’s Circle to Search, Live Translate for translation during phone calls, Interpreter for real-time translation during in-person conversations, and writing assistance with Composer and Note Assist. Additionally, Samsung offers several Galaxy AI tools for image editing, such as generative editing for removing or rearranging elements in an image, Portrait Studio for thematic editing, and Instant Slow-mo for videos.

Full Specifications:
  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster technology
  • Processor: Exynos 2400e
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (with OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4,700mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired, wireless charging support
  • Protection: IP68

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

