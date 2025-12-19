Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, you can pin chats in ChatGPT on web, Android, iOS: Here's how it works

Now, you can pin chats in ChatGPT on web, Android, iOS: Here's how it works

OpenAI has rolled out pinned chats in ChatGPT across web, Android and iOS, allowing users to keep important conversations fixed at the top for quicker access

ChatGPT

ChatGPT new feature(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has announced the release of a new feature in ChatGPT that allows users to pin chats. On X, OpenAI wrote that pinned chats for iOS, Android and web are now rolling out. Users will be able to tap the “...” next to their chat on the web, or long press on mobile to be able to pin that specific chat in their ChatGPT. This feature will function similarly to the pin chat feature in instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.
 
Back in September, OpenAI announced that owing to popular requests, it released a feature in ChatGPT for web that would let logged-in users explore different directions of a discussion easily without having to make them lose their original thread. When the company announced this, a user commented on that thread demanding for the arrival of the pinned chats feature. Now, in December, OpenAI announced that the said feature is rolling out to users that would let them set a conversation to appear at the top of their history without scrolling back to find it.
 

ChatGPT releases app store-like directory for third-party services

OpenAI has also introduced an app directory inside ChatGPT, shifting the service towards a more app-driven experience on iOS, Android, and the web. The directory works much like an in-app marketplace, letting users link third-party services directly within ChatGPT and complete tasks without switching apps. OpenAI says these integrations provide outside data and enable actions such as travel bookings, file handling, and document creation through chat-based commands.

Also Read

Sanjeev Jain

Artificial Intelligence: From workforce disruption to innovation engine

AI written text

Why it's so hard to tell if a piece of text was written by AI - even for AI

ChatGPT

OpenAI introduces app store-like directory in ChatGPT for third-party apps

US tech giants Google AI and OpenAI

OpenAI, Google, Perplexity roll out freebies in India in race for AI users

OpenAI

OpenAI talks funding at $750 bn valuation, could raise up to $100 bn

 
The app directory is grouped into sections like Featured, Lifestyle, and Productivity, and currently includes services such as Booking.com, Spotify, and Dropbox. To use an app, users can select it, grant the required permissions, and then access its functions directly in conversations, including through “@” or “/” commands. OpenAI has also updated its naming conventions, rebranding what were previously called “connectors” — including services like Google Drive — as apps.
 

More From This Section

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

PUBG maker Krafton leads South Korean trio in $666 million India tech bet

PlayStation India Holiday sale

Sony PlayStation announces holiday sale with deals on consoles, games, more

Realme 16 Pro series

Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6: What to expect

Google's Pixel Upgrade Program for India

Google's upgrade program lets you get new Pixel every year: How it works

BGMI 4.1 update

Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon