Apple iPad Air with M3: How it compares to fifth-gen model with M1 chip

Apple has refreshed the iPad Air with the M3 chip, introducing advanced capabilities such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. Alongside these enhancements, the M3-powered iPad Air delivers a noticeable boost in overall performance compared to previous Air models.

While the design and features remain largely unchanged from last year's M2-powered iPad Air, the latest model marks a significant upgrade over the fifth-generation iPad Air, which debuted in 2022 with the M1 chip. So, how does the new iPad Air compare to the M1 model? Let's take a closer look.

Display

Like last year's model, the iPad Air with M3 is available in two display sizes—11 inches and 13 inches. In contrast, the fifth-generation iPad Air with M1 was offered only in a 10.9-inch size. Both models feature an LED-backlit IPS panel, but the M3-powered iPad Air has a higher resolution of 2732 × 2048, compared to 2360 × 1640 on the M1 model. Additionally, the new model supports Apple Pencil hover functionality.

The 11-inch iPad Air with M3 retains the same 500-nit SDR brightness as the M1 model. However, the 13-inch variant of the new iPad Air offers a slightly higher SDR brightness of 600 nits.

Performance

Apple claims that the new iPad Air delivers up to four times faster performance than the M1-powered model. The M3 chip also introduces advanced features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, improving graphics rendering with enhanced lighting, reflections, and shadows for a more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the Media Engine on the M3 enables support for professional video formats like ProRes and ProRes RAW, along with hardware-accelerated 8K HEVC and 4K H.264 codecs.

Apple Intelligence features such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, Image Wand, and OpenAI's ChatGPT integration into Siri are available on both iPad Air models.

Cameras

Both iPad Air models feature a 12MP rear camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture. However, the M3-powered iPad Air supports Smart HDR 4, whereas the M1 model is limited to Smart HDR 3.

At the front, the M3 model has a 12MP camera positioned in landscape orientation, while the M1 model has it in portrait. Both models include the Centre Stage feature, which keeps the subject in focus during video calls.

Video capabilities remain unchanged between the two models, with both supporting 4K recording at up to 60 fps from the rear camera and 1080p recording at up to 60 fps from the front-facing camera.

Connectivity

Both iPad Air models are available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. However, the M3-powered model no longer supports a physical SIM card, offering only eSIM support. In contrast, the M1 model supports both a Nano-SIM and eSIM. Both models offer 5G connectivity in cellular variants.

The new iPad Air supports Wi??'Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the M1-powered model is limited to Wi??'Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Accessory support

The newly introduced Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is compatible with both models. However, the Smart Keyboard Folio is not supported on the new M3-powered iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air with M3: India pricing and availability The iPad Air with M3 is now available for pre-order, with sales commencing on March 12. It comes in two display sizes and four colour options: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. The storage variants and their pricing are as follows: 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi 128GB storage: Rs 59,900

256GB storage: Rs 69,900

512GB storage: Rs 89,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,09,900 11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular Regarding Apple Pencil support, the M1 model does not support the Apple Pencil Pro, which offers additional features such as Barrel Roll, haptic feedback, and Find My integration. However, both models are compatible with the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

128GB storage: Rs 74,900

256GB storage: Rs 84,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,04,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,24,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,09,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,29,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 94,900

256GB storage: Rs 1,04,900

512GB storage: Rs 1,24,900

1TB storage: Rs 1,44,900

iPad Air with M3: Accessories and pricing