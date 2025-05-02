Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 3,900 mAh battery expected to arrive on May 13

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 3,900 mAh battery expected to arrive on May 13

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to borrow the 200MP primary camera sensor from the Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly set to launch its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone this month. According to a report by 9To5Google, some key specifications and details of the smartphone including battery and camera have surfaced online. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to other Galaxy S25 series models.
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge : What to expect

 
As per the report, the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the front and back of the smartphone are expected to get Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection respectively. The smartphone may also get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display.  ALSO READ | Samsung may launch affordable smartphone in foldable lineup in 2025: Report
 
 
The Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone could have a 3,900mAh battery. For imaging, the ultra-thin model could borrow the 200MP primary sensor from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The primary camera could be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 12MP camera lens for selfies, video calls and more.
 
Previewed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, the Galaxy S25 Edge could get an ultra-thin body and sleek flat-frame design with a side profile of 5.85mm. The smartphone could also be lightweight, weighing 163g. It could be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and will likely come in three colourways: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specification

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Weight: 163g

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

