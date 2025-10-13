Home / Technology / Tech News / You can now link your Spotify account to ChatGPT: Here's how it works

Spotify's new ChatGPT integration lets you create playlists, get song suggestions, and control playback directly through AI. Here's everything you need to know

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Spotify users can now connect their accounts to ChatGPT and use the AI assistant to create playlists, get song or podcast recommendations, and even control playback. According to Spotify, the integration makes it easier to discover music and manage your library just by chatting with the assistant, offering a more personalised and interactive listening experience. The feature is available on web and mobile, including iOS and Android.

Spotify in ChatGPT: How it works

When a user mentions Spotify in their ChatGPT prompt, they will see a button that says “Use Spotify for this answer.” Tapping it lets users connect their account, giving ChatGPT access to users’ Spotify data, such as liked songs, top artists, and listening history. This allows the assistant to personalise recommendations and playlists that align with the user’s unique taste. 
Once connected, the user can ask ChatGPT to create playlists for specific moods or occasions, like a workout session, dinner party, or road trip, or even try fun prompts like creating a playlist where every song title contains the word “Dog.” The assistant can also find specific tracks, albums, or podcast episodes. Selecting any suggested track or episode opens the Spotify app. Beyond recommendations, ChatGPT can perform actions within Spotify, including controlling playback, managing your library, following artists, and creating private playlists. 

Privacy

Connecting your account also means agreeing to Spotify’s privacy policy, which means ChatGPT can access details like your playlists, saved songs, podcasts, and the people you follow. It also collects your IP address and approximate location. 
You can disconnect your account anytime. Spotify clarified that while users’ data powers personalised experiences, no content from artists or creators is shared with OpenAI for training purposes, ensuring that all music and podcasts remain protected. 
The Spotify blog mentioned that the integration is currently available in English across 145 countries for ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro users on both web and mobile. However, the company has said that Premium users can go further by asking Spotify to make a fresh and fully personalised selection of tracks with elaborated prompts. 

Other app integration

Users can now interact with apps like Canva, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Expedia directly within ChatGPT. They need to type the app’s name in their prompt and that app will respond to their query in the chat.

Tech News Spotify music streaming ChatGPT

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

