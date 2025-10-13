Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app

What is Apple Clips App
How to save Clips videos with effects
- In the Clips app, open the video you want to export.
- Tap the Share button located at the bottom right.
- Choose Options.
- Select Video.
- Adjust any additional settings, such as Aspect Ratio.
- Tap Done.
- Choose how to save your video:
- To store it in your photo library and access it through the Photos app, tap Save Video.
- To save it elsewhere, tap Save to Files, give the file a name, and select a location such as iCloud Drive or your device storage. Tap Browse at the top left to view more save destinations.
How to save individual video clips without effects
- Open your project in the Clips app.
- Tap the clip you want to save.
- Swipe left across the editing tools, then select Save Clip.
- The selected clip will be saved to your photo library and automatically added to an album titled Clips.
