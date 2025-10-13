Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app

Apple takes down Clips app from App Store: How to save videos in Photos app

Apple has discontinued its video creation app, Clips, from the App Store, confirming that users should back up their videos in the Photos app, as no new updates will be released

Apple Clips app
Apple Clips app
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has pulled the plug on its Clips app by removing it from the App Store and announcing that no further updates will be released for the application. In a support page, Apple said that the application will no longer be available to download for new users; however, the ones who already have it can continue to use it on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 or earlier. Notably, existing users can also re-download the app from their Apple account if needed.
 
Without future updates, using Clips may gradually become harder, prompting Apple to advise users to save their videos—whether or not they include effects—to their photo library for continued viewing and editing in other apps.

What is Apple Clips App

Introduced in 2017, Clips was seen as Apple’s response to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. While it wasn’t a social media app, it enabled users to combine photos and videos with filters, stickers, and music.
 
According to MacRumors, although Apple added several features, including augmented reality (AR) features, to Clips after its debut, the app has only received minor bug fixes in recent years. 

How to save Clips videos with effects

Apple has advised users to save their work as a video, not as a project and then follow the steps below:
  • In the Clips app, open the video you want to export.
  • Tap the Share button located at the bottom right.
  • Choose Options.
  • Select Video.
  • Adjust any additional settings, such as Aspect Ratio.
  • Tap Done.
  • Choose how to save your video:
    • To store it in your photo library and access it through the Photos app, tap Save Video.
    • To save it elsewhere, tap Save to Files, give the file a name, and select a location such as iCloud Drive or your device storage. Tap Browse at the top left to view more save destinations.

How to save individual video clips without effects

If you’ve recorded footage directly within your Clips project, you can export each original clip without any effects applied. Here are the steps to save individual clips without effects:
  • Open your project in the Clips app.
  • Tap the clip you want to save.
  • Swipe left across the editing tools, then select Save Clip.
  • The selected clip will be saved to your photo library and automatically added to an album titled Clips.
Notably, if Save Clip appears dimmed, the original version of that clip is already available in your photo library.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Google Chrome introduces smart alert control to stop unwanted notifications

Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

AI promises productivity, but it seems to be delivering mostly 'workslop'

Premium

'Aspirational India' drives up retail digital payments, says report

Topics :Technology NewsApple Apple app store

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story