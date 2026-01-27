iQOO 15R with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to be launched on Feb 24: Details

iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24, announced the Chinese smartphone brand on January 27. Along with the launch date, iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya, previewed the smartphone’s back panel design in a post on X. The iQOO 15R will sport a light-and-dark grey checkered design on the back, with a dual camera setup resting on a square-shaped camera island. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Notably, this is going to be the first ‘R’ model in the iQOO flagship line.

iQOO 15R: What to expect

The image shared by iQOO India’s CEO showcases a square, floating camera module with rounded edges, a design that closely mirrors the flagship iQOO 15, while the LED flash appears to be positioned separately outside the camera housing. The back panel is shown with a dual-tone, chequered pattern and appears in a grey colour option.

The device seems to adopt a flat-frame design, with the power and volume buttons placed on the right edge. The image also confirms that the iQOO 15R will run OriginOS, the user interface introduced with the iQOO 15, and is expected to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Additionally, iQOO India’s website confirms that the iQOO 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The Economic Times had reported that the iQOO 15R will likely be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which debuted in China on January 15. Notably, iQOO sells Turbo variants of Z series smartphones in China only, which is why this potential rebranding seems possible.

The overall design of the iQOO 15R and its camera island also strikes a resemblance to that of the iQOO Z11 Turbo. If the speculation of rebranding turns out to be accurate, the iQOO 15R may sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The camera setup may include a 200MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

iQOO 15R: Expected specifications