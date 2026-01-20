Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery to launch on Jan 29: What to expect

Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery to launch on Jan 29: What to expect

Realme is set to launch the P4 Power in India on January 29, highlighting a 10,001mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and AI features

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

Realme has scheduled the launch of the Realme P4 Power in India for January 29. Realme India took to X to announce the launch date for the smartphone with a 10,001mAh battery. The Realme P4 Power is claimed to offer 1.5 days of usage and over 31 days of standby time on a single charge. It will be one of the first smartphones in India to offer such a large-capacity battery. At present, several smartphones offer battery capacities over 7,000mAh in India, such as the POCO F7 with a 7,550mAh battery, followed by the likes of the Oppo Find X9 Pro with a 7,500mAh battery and the OnePlus 15R with a 7,400mAh battery.
 
 
Realme also said that the P4 Power will deliver consistent gaming performance, stable frame rates, and efficient thermal control, even when the battery drops to around 10 per cent.

Realme P4 Power: Launch details

  • Date: January 29, 2026
  • Time: 12:00 PM
  • Availability: Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart
Realme has not yet confirmed whether a dedicated launch event will be held for the P4 Power.

Realme P4 Power: Details

As per a Flipkart microsite, the Realme P4 Power will sport a 144Hz refresh rate display that offers 1.5K resolution, 6,500 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR10+ and Netflix HDR viewing. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip, which is said to offer smooth motion, enhanced clarity, and improved visuals. For photography, the Realme P4 Power will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor along with a wide-angle camera. It will arrive in three colour options: TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue.
 
It will be powered by a 10,001mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The phone will weigh 219 grams. 
 
The company has also announced that the first few units of the smartphone sold will be covered under a special term: if their smartphone’s battery health drops below 80 per cent in the first four years of use, they can get the battery replaced at no additional cost.
 
Running Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, the Realme P4 Power will get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It will also boast a range of AI features such as AI Light Me to generate lighting effects, AI Style Me to turn pictures into cartoons and 3D emojis, AI Smart Reply to automatically draft a response to any message that pops up on the screen while gaming, and more.

Realme P4 Power: Specifications

  • Display: 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+, 1.5K resolution, 6500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Netflix HDR
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme 7.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882
  • Battery: 10,001mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 27W reverse charging
  • Colour: TransSilver, TransOrange, TransBlue
  • Weight: 219g

