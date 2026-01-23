Redmi Note 15 Pro series launching in India on January 29: What to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will launch in India on January 29. The lineup is expected to include two smartphones: the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. The company has also shared teasers highlighting key specifications of the upcoming devices. The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with HDR support and will use the company’s “Redmi Titan structure” technology for improved durability.

The standard Redmi Note 15 smartphone launched in India earlier this month, while both Pro models have already made their global debut.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: What to expect

According to details shared by the company, at least one smartphone in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The device will feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), HDR+ support, and 4K video recording capability.

The Note 15 Pro series smartphones will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display will also come with TÜV certification for eye care and Hydro Touch 2.0 technology for better touch response when using the phone with wet hands. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The series will also feature the "Redmi Titan structure," which the company claims offers 10x higher resistance to impacts.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Redmi said the battery is designed to last up to five years. The smartphones will also support several AI-powered features, including AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, and AI Interpreter.