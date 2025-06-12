GTA online update 'Money Fronts' releasing June 17: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has revealed the next major update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Titled Money Fronts, the update goes live on June 17 and adds a new money laundering operation located at the Hands On Car Wash. Described by Rockstar as a “low-profile but cash-intensive” set-up, this business will allow players to clean their dirty money.

GTA Online ‘Money Fronts’ update: What to expect

At the core of the update is the new money laundering front at the Hands On Car Wash. With support from character Martin Madrazo, players will connect with new advisors who help them manage the operation, unlock additional fronts, and expand their money laundering empire.

ALSO READ: HP unveils maiden device made for 3D video conferencing over Google Beam Running the car wash According to Rockstar, the car wash will not just serve as a front—it will generate passive income. Owning the operation will open up access to other businesses like Smoke on the Water dispensary and Higgins Helitours. These properties, in turn, enhance earnings from a player’s Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo network. Illegal activities tied to these operations will generate Heat, attracting unwanted attention. Players will need to tone down their notoriety by engaging in day-to-day business management—posing as legitimate business owners to keep their passive income flowing.