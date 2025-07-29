Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Epson introduces EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W laser projectors in India for home use with fullHD projection resolution, Dolby Audio, Google TV, and 150-inch projection

EpiqVision Mini EF-21W and EF-22N

EpiqVision Mini EF-21W and EF-22N

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese imaging solutions company Epson has launched two new smart laser projectors in India –EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W. Designed for home entertainment, the portable projectors feature Full HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and built-in Google TV in a compact and stylish design.

Price and availability

  • Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N: Rs 119,999
  • Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-21W: Rs 99,999
Epson is offering a warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes earlier.

EpiqVision Mini EF-22N and EF-21W: Features

Both projectors offer a maximum display size of 150-inch in fullHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution. They deliver a brightness of 1,000 lumens for both colour and white, promising vibrant and clear visuals even under ambient lighting. Support for HDR10 and HLG further enhances contrast and clarity.
 
 
For audio, both projectors come with dual 5W speakers tuned with Dolby Audio. 
 

Also Read

Meta's sEMG wristband

Meta builds gesture-based wristband for hands-free device control: Report

Microsoft's Recall feature

Brave and AdGuard join Signal in blocking Microsoft's Recall feature

Tech Wrap July 24

Tech Wrap July 24: iQOO Z10R, Qi2 25W standard, Google Photos AI features

Google India

Google unveils AI initiatives to target India's booming tech sectorpremium

Samsung logo

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

  The EpiqVision Mini EF-22N also features a built-in adjustable stand offering 360-degree horizontal and 150-degree vertical movement. Both models sport a metallic build for enhanced portability.
 
Equipped with Google TV, the projectors allow access to a wide range of content from streaming services. They also support Google Cast, enabling content sharing from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without the need for additional devices.
 
Powered by a laser light source, both models offer up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. Epson said the projectors are energy-efficient and reflect its commitment to environmental sustainability. 

Key specifications

  • Display size: Up to 150-inch
  • Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080p), HDR10 and HLG support
  • Brightness: 1,000 lumens (colour and white)
  • Speakers: Dual 5W with Dolby Audio
  • Smart platform: Built-in Google TV and Google Cast
  • Stand (EF-22N only): 360-degree horizontal, 150-degree vertical adjustable
  • Design: Metallic finish, compact and portable
  • Light source life: Up to 20,000 hours

More From This Section

Skullcandy Icon ANC

Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC: Price, features

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Amazon launches Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) display in India

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Check price, specs

Realme 15 series and T200 Buds

Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

Topics : Google Tech News Launches smartphone buyers in India cinemas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon