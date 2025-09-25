Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Check new features, how to install

Apple has rolled out the first public beta of iOS 26.1, giving non-developers the chance to try out features from the developer beta released earlier this week. The update introduces interface refinements, fresh functionality, and expands Apple Intelligence support, including Live Translation for AirPods. iOS 26.1 public beta 1 can now be installed on compatible iPhone models.
iOS 26.1 public beta 1: What is new
Expanded Apple Intelligence languages
Apple has broadened the language capabilities of its Apple Intelligence features. The Live Translation tool on AirPods now supports additional languages such as Chinese (Mandarin, simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. These add to the previously supported English (US/UK), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).
Beyond translation, Apple Intelligence is also being enabled in more regions with support for eight extra languages: Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.
New gesture for Apple Music
The Music app gains a new playback shortcut. Users can now swipe left or right on the MiniPlayer to skip backward or forward between tracks, offering quicker access to playback controls.
UI changes
The beta update introduces subtle design tweaks across several apps:
- Calendar: Events now appear with full-width colored highlights in List view for better visibility.
- Photos: Videos gain an upgraded playback scrubber for more precise navigation.
- Phone: The keypad adopts the Liquid Glass look, first introduced with iOS 26.
Third-party AI integration in Image Playground
Apple first integrated ChatGPT styles into Image Playground with iOS 26 through its expanded partnership with OpenAI. In this new beta, code references discovered by 9to5Mac suggest Apple may be preparing to support additional third-party image-generation tools. One possible candidate is Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as “Nano Banana.”
Integration of non-apple watches
Hints of a new interoperability feature have also surfaced. As reported by The Verge, iOS 26.1 beta contains references to a “notification forwarding” capability, which could allow iPhone alerts to appear on third-party smartwatches and accessories — expanding utility beyond Apple Watch.
iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.1 public beta 1: How to install
- Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
- On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
- Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 26.1 Public Beta
- Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
- Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
- Installation will begin after download process