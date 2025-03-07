Friday, March 07, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WhatsApp to soon let users generate group profile pictures using Meta AI

This feature could be useful when you don't have a suitable image for the group's profile picture and you want Meta to create it for you

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature would give users a new way to create personalised and unique profile pictures with the help of AI. As per the report, the feature has started to roll out to select users for beta testing.
 
WABetaInfo shared a screenshot to showcase that some beta testers have been able to explore this new feature, however, the instant messaging platform has reportedly limited the use of this feature exclusively to group icons. This essentially means that users won't be able to create AI-generated profile pictures for their personal accounts. Users can simply describe their desired image through a prompt and then AI will generate a tailor-made image for the group profile picture that will align with their preferences, personality, or mood. The feature could also offer theme-based image generation options, like futuristic tech or fantasy.
 
The report also stated that the feature has been showing up on the stable version of the app on Android, even for users who are not enrolled on the beta testing programme. This suggests that the company could soon start rolling out the feature on a wider scale. There is no confirmation on the availability of the feature on the iOS version.
 
In related news, WhatsApp last week started rolling out its voice message transcripts in India. The feature uses on-device processing to generate a text transcript of a voice message received. Notably, Hindi as a transcript language option is not available at the moment but the feature is still showing text transcripts for voice notes that were recorded in Hindi.

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp features WhatsApp leak

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

