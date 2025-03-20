Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp evaluates AI-powered features for text editing, paraphrasing, more

WhatsApp evaluates AI-powered features for text editing, paraphrasing, more

The AI-powered feature is available with WhatsApp v2.25.8.5 version on Google Play Store. It is unclear at the moment whether iOS users will get access to this feature

WhatsApp

Photo: Bloomberg

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an artificial intelligence-powered text editing feature that will proofread, rephrase, and rewrite the text that users type in different styles. According to a report by Android Authority, WhatsApp v2.25.8.5 includes code that indicates that the instant messaging platform is experimenting with an AI-based writing feature that can be used within the chatbox itself. 
 
WhatsApp’s new text editing feature: What to expect
 
The AI-powered feature will be capable of proofreading the texts to check for spelling and grammar errors in the typed message, rephrase it to enhance clarity, and shorten it. This feature will also reportedly be capable of rewriting it in a different tone such as funny, puns, sarcastic, spooky, or supportive.
 
 
As per the reports, in a future update of WhatsApp, it is possible that users will get to see the said Pencil button right above the Send button when they type a text. When users click on this button then a text editor within WhatsApp will reportedly open.

Also Read

Meta

To lower infra cost, Meta begins testing its 1st in-house AI training chip

Whatsapp

Odisha residents can now access over 400 govt services on WhatsApp

Tech Wrap March 7

Tech wrap March 7: Foldable iPhone, GTA 6 release, Realme P3 Ultra, more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon let users generate group profile pictures using Meta AI

WhatsApp

UP official booked for leaking Class 10 paper on internal WhatsApp group

The said feature is still under development, if users tap on it right now, then an empty bottom sheet will reflect on their screen, Android Authority reported. Further details are expected to be revealed about the feature in the coming weeks.
 
In other news, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, this feature would give users a new way to create personalised and unique profile pictures with the help of AI. As per the report, the feature has started to roll out to select users for beta testing.

More From This Section

Microsoft Xbox controller

Windows 11 to enable typing and system navigation via Xbox controller

Google Pixel 9a (Image: Google)

Google Pixel 9a: Where to buy, availability details, pricing, launch offers

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

Received 67 proposals to build AI models trained on Indian datasets: MoS IT

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

Received 67 proposals to build AI models trained on Indian datasets: MoS IT

Tech Wrap March 19

Tech wrap March 19: Realme P3 Ultra, Google Gemini, Xiaomi 15 series, more

Topics : whatsapp Android Google Play Store Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon