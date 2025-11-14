Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works

OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works

ChatGPT is adding support for multi-user group chats, now in pilot across four regions with features like link-based invites, shared profiles, and GPT-5.1 Auto-powered responses

Group chat in ChatGPT pilot OpenAI

Group chat in ChatGPT

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is piloting a group chat feature in ChatGPT that lets up to 20 people collaborate in a single, shared conversation alongside the assistant. The feature is available on mobile and web for logged-in users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. Group chats support links-based invites, built-in profile setup, and GPT-5.1 Auto responses. It includes capabilities such as search, image and file uploads, image generation and dictation.
 
The pilot adds a new section to the ChatGPT sidebar where group conversations are listed separately from private chats. When you add someone to an existing chat, ChatGPT copies that conversation into a new group chat so the original stays separate. Hosts can invite one to 20 people via a shareable link; anyone in the group can then re-share that link. New participants are asked to set a short profile (name, username, photo) when they join.
 

How group chats work in ChatGPT

  • ChatGPT in group chats responds using GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects a model based on the prompt and the respondent’s plan (Free, Go, Plus, Pro).
  • Supported features when ChatGPT replies include search, image and file upload, image generation, and dictation.
  • Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s responses (not to messages between users). Each response from ChatGPT counts against the rate limit of the person ChatGPT is replying to.
  • Users can mention “ChatGPT” to prompt a reply. The assistant has been taught conversational behaviours so it decides when to speak or stay silent depending on context; it can also react with emojis and reference profile photos for personalized content.
  • Group settings let participants rename the group, add or remove members, mute notifications, and set per-group custom instructions that influence ChatGPT’s tone or behaviour.

Group chats in ChatGPT: Privacy and controls

OpenAI says group chats are treated separately from private conversations: personal ChatGPT memory is not used in group chats, and ChatGPT does not create new memories from these conversations.

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI, Apple lose bid to toss Elon Musk xAI suit over competition

phonepe

PhonePe partners with OpenAI to integrate AI features across its platform

GPT 5.1 and customisation options in ChatGPT

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with GPT 5.1 models, new personalities: What's new

OpenAI, chatgpt

ChatGPT parent OpenAI leases first 50-seater office space in New Delhi

OpenAI

Superintelligence can result in catastrophic risks, warns OpenAIpremium

 
Users must accept an invite before joining; everyone in a group can see its members and can leave at any time. Participants (except the group’s creator) can be removed by other members; the creator can only be removed if they leave. For under-18 users, ChatGPT will automatically reduce exposure to sensitive content for everyone in the chat, and parents or guardians can disable group chats via parental controls. 

Group chats in ChatGPT: Availability

Group chats are in a limited pilot in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan on mobile and web. OpenAI says this is an early test to gather feedback and guide wider rollout decisions; it expects to refine the feature based on usage during the pilot.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap November 13

Tech Wrap Nov 13: OnePlus 15 launched, iQOO 15 pre-booking, OpenAI GPT 5.1

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world's smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage

Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

Steam Machine, Steam Frame, Steam Controller

Valve unveils new Steam Machine, Frame VR headset and more arriving in 2026

iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Topics : Technology News OpenAI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon