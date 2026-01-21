Soon, Spotify may sync audiobooks with your physical book reading progress

As per the report, Spotify has said that this feature will work both ways, as it will also be able to tell you the exact page number to open in the book based on the listening progress in your audiobook.

The report added that page match appears to be available only after you’ve purchased or unlocked the audiobook on Spotify. If you haven’t purchased it yet, the app will ask you to buy it before you can use the feature. After a successful match, your listening progress is saved, allowing you to resume later. Spotify also acknowledges the limitations of OCR, so if a page isn’t recognised, the app may prompt you to scan a different nearby page.

There is one issue that may arise, though. When it comes to paper books, there can be several editions or variations. If the page numbering does not match the audiobook version, it is possible that the feature may not work as intended. Spotify has not yet made any official announcement about the feature; hence, it is possible that this aspect might be addressed in future testing.