Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Cannot see special captions on some YouTube videos? Here's what's going on

Cannot see special captions on some YouTube videos? Here's what's going on

YouTube has temporarily disabled certain custom caption formats like SRV3 and YTT after they started causing video playback problems for some viewers

Adding caption files on YouTube Studio

Some YouTube videos are missing custom-styled subtitles after the platform temporarily disabled SRV3 and YTT caption formats due to playback issues

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some YouTube viewers and creators have noticed that certain custom subtitles — especially colourful or stylised captions — have disappeared from videos. According to YouTube, this is not a permanent change, but a temporary measure after those caption formats started causing playback problems on the platform. The issue mainly affects videos that use special caption file types such as SRV3 and YTT.

What happened

According to a report by 9To5Google, creators began noticing that YouTube Studio no longer allowed them to upload SRV3 caption files. Some also reported that previously uploaded SRV3 or YTT caption files were being removed from their videos. With SRV3, creators can:
 
  • Use different colours for different speakers
  • Add outlines or drop shadows to text
  • Position subtitles in specific areas on the screen
  • Show translations in a custom style under the original language
Their sudden disappearance led many creators and users to speculate that YouTube was quietly phasing out advanced caption formats, possibly in favour of basic or AI-generated captions. 

What YouTube said

YouTube later confirmed that SRV3 and YTT captions were disabled on purpose.

Also Read

YouTube's parental control update

YouTube will let parents limit how long teens can scroll Shorts: What's new

YouTube TV

YouTube brings 'Live Guide' on Android, iOS with TV-like design: Report

Tech Wrap January 9

Tech Wrap Jan 9: AI in Gmail, Microsoft Copilot, Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

X to pay creators more to compete with YouTube? Here's what Musk said

bandar apna dost, youtube channel

This Indian YouTube channel earned ₹38 cr through AI-generated videos

 
In a post on its official forum, the company said that videos using these caption formats were causing playback failures for some viewers. To prevent broader issues across the platform, YouTube temporarily limited the serving of these files.
 
YouTube said:
  • Creators may not be able to upload SRV3 or YTT caption files
  • Previously uploaded SRV3 or YTT captions may not appear
  • Viewers may not see these captions on affected videos
ALSO READ | Netflix plans mobile app revamp with vertical video feed, podcasts: Report 
YouTube said the change is meant to be temporary for almost all videos, and that teams are investigating the problem. However, it has not given a timeline for when SRV3 and YTT captions will return.
 
For now, creators who rely on specialised captions will have to use more basic subtitle formats until YouTube resolves the playback issues tied to SRV3 and YTT files.

More From This Section

Xbox Cloud Gaming now in India

Free Xbox cloud gaming plan with ads may launch soon: What to expect

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may let iPhone users share group chat history with new members

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 21: How to claim Cobalt Storm backpack

OnePlus logo

OPPO is planning to dismantle OnePlus? Here's what the company said

Sony Bravia 9

Sony hands TV business control to TCL: What it means for Bravia TVs

Topics : YouTube YouTube channel YouTube videos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance