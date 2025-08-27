Spotify rolls out Messages to let users share music, podcasts, more via DMs

Spotify has introduced Messages, giving users a dedicated in-app space to share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends and family. The company said the feature is designed to make recommendations easier, strengthen listener connections, and help creators reach wider audiences through word-of-mouth. Beginning this week, Messages will roll out to free and paid users aged 16 and above in select markets on mobile devices.

How Messages work

Spotify said that Messages allow one-on-one conversations where users can share Spotify content and respond with text or emojis. To send a message, users can tap the share icon from the Now Playing View, select a friend, and send. Once a message request is accepted, the conversation can continue with reactions, replies, and more shared content.

Spotify said that it will also suggest people to message based on existing interactions, such as sharing songs earlier, joining collaborative playlists, or being part of a Family or Duo plan. Conversations can be accessed from the user's profile photo in the top left corner of the app. Social media sharing The company clarified that Messages are designed to complement existing integrations with platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and TikTok, and not replace them. Users can still share their favourite tracks externally while enjoying the added benefit of in-app conversations.