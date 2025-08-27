Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: August 27 redeem codes to win several in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 27 redeem codes to win several in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 27. Players can follow the guide below to claim today's codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes for August 27, giving players the chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other premium items.
 
Since these codes come with strict time limits and limited redemption slots, players should claim them as soon as possible before they expire or hit the maximum usage cap.  ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model 
A list of the active codes, along with a simple step-by-step guide to redeem them, is provided below.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 27 are:
 
  • M4R7J3W5Y6Q8XZVG
  • N6C3XG7Z4R2Y8AJT
  • T8Z4K2DFAEGXJ3WB
  • 5B8R3XMQG6LK9N2A
  • L9NA4V1G7JZ8WQXK
  • 7YXU6R3N2WPG9BKA
  • YRX1FGC8VJN5L6BZ
  • V3F6G8X9R7JW2NKL
  • E6LW3VA9R1KJQG5C
  • ZVJQHRGDB4A8MXY2
  • F2J9B6W8M1LZ5YVR
  • W1J6M3B4R8G7KX9N
  • S1R7L2GYA5M4F9QZ
  • K9Q5J7M4C2R3Y8LZ
  • Q5VZL9KC6JX1R7G2
  • MPYV3X5LF7JZ1BQH
  • 6Y7J1L9R4Q2XMZ5P
  • 1C9V7L6M2Z4B8YJR
  • 2H5V8LJN9DQ64FYT
  • 3GVXZ2B4HK5Y7WJR

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox, while any gold or diamonds included are added to the account instantly.
 
These codes usually unlock exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition cosmetic rewards. 
 
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for only around twelve hours, players are advised to use them quickly before they expire.
First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

