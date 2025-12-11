Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new

According to the blog, Prompted Playlists shifts control to users by letting them describe the mood, pace, genre or rules for a playlist, and Spotify will generate it based on their entire listening history.

For example, users can ask for “music from my top artists from the last five years” or something more detailed like “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute run that slows down for a cool-down.” Users can also layer extra instructions, such as asking for songs from popular films or trending TV shows that match their taste. The company mentioned that the feature supports broad and highly specific prompts, making it flexible for different listening habits.