Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new

Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new

Spotify's new Prompted Playlists feature lets users create customised mixes using text prompts, blending AI with their full listening history for more personal results

Spotify's Prompted Playlist feature
Spotify's Prompted Playlist feature (Image: Spotify)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Spotify is testing a new AI feature that lets listeners build playlists using plain text prompts. The feature, called Prompted Playlists, is rolling out first to Premium users in New Zealand as part of a beta test. Spotify said it plans to expand it to more regions over time. The company said that instead of relying only on Spotify’s algorithm, users can now tell the app exactly what kind of playlist they want, using their own words.

Spotify’s Prompted Playlists: What is it

According to the blog, Prompted Playlists shifts control to users by letting them describe the mood, pace, genre or rules for a playlist, and Spotify will generate it based on their entire listening history.
 
For example, users can ask for “music from my top artists from the last five years” or something more detailed like “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute run that slows down for a cool-down.” Users can also layer extra instructions, such as asking for songs from popular films or trending TV shows that match their taste. The company mentioned that the feature supports broad and highly specific prompts, making it flexible for different listening habits.
Once the playlist is created, users can edit the prompt to fine-tune the results or start over whenever they want. The feature also includes a short description explaining why each song was chosen, offering more transparency into how the AI is working. Playlists can be set to refresh daily or weekly so they stay updated based on new listening patterns. Spotify includes suggested prompts like “songs from artists headlining major tours right now,” along with curated ideas from Spotify’s music editors and cultural teams. 
 
Spotify said this experiment is part of a larger move toward giving listeners more control over how the service personalises music. As per the company, users should be able to guide the algorithm in a more direct way, without needing any technical skills.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

YouTube TV to introduce genre-based channel packs in 2026: What changes

OpenAI faces suit over ChatGPT's alleged role in Connecticut murder-suicide

Instagram's new 'Your Algorithm' tool lets users personalise Reels feed

Year-ender 2025: iPad Air to GoPro Max 2, 5 gadgets for outdoor enthusiasts

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Topics :Tech NewsSpotifyMusic streaming appsartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story