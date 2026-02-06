Apple may launch iPhone 17e this month: A19 chip, MagSafe support expected

Apple’s next iPhone launch could be just weeks away, with a new report suggesting that the anticipated iPhone 17e may debut on February 19. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Macwelt, a German companion to Macworld, the launch date of the iPhone 17e is being discussed within accessory and case manufacturing circles. Notably, February 19 would fall exactly one year after Apple introduced the iPhone 16e, pointing to a possible annual refresh cycle for the ‘e’ lineup.

9To5Mac noted that Apple typically avoids hardware launches on Thursdays, preferring announcements on days like Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. While Apple is unlikely to have shared exact dates with accessory makers, the broader timeline still appears plausible, with a February launch window aligning closely with last year’s schedule.

iPhone 17e: What to expect

The iPhone 17e is expected to build on Apple’s recent approach of equipping its more affordable models with current-generation hardware. After the iPhone 16e adopted the A18 chip, reports indicate the iPhone 17e will move to the A19 processor used across the iPhone 17 lineup, bringing upgrades to the display engine and neural processing.

A separate report from Macotakara adds that the phone may also introduce Apple’s newer C1X modem, which is claimed to offer significantly faster speeds than the C1 used in the iPhone 16e, along with Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity. On the design front, the iPhone 17e is expected to retain its existing form factor, including a notch instead of Dynamic Island and a single rear camera.

In terms of hardware refinements, the iPhone 17e may feature slimmer bezels while keeping the same 6.1-inch display, though it is still likely to use a 60Hz panel without ProMotion or an always-on display. Camera changes may include the addition of Apple’s 18MP Centre Stage front camera, aimed at improving framing and stability during video calls, while the rear camera is expected to remain a single 48MP unit.

The device is also expected to add MagSafe support, enabling faster wireless charging compared to the iPhone 16e. On the software side, the iPhone 17e is expected to ship with a later version of iOS 26 and support Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri, live call translation, visual intelligence tools, and other system-level AI capabilities.