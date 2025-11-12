Samsung brings Bixby-based Vision AI Companion to TVs: Check availability

Samsung has started rolling out a new AI feature called Vision AI Companion across its 2025 smart TV lineup. The feature adds conversational capabilities to the televisions, letting users ask questions about on-screen content, request information, or get recommendations — all without navigating menus or using external devices.

The system is powered by a generative-AI version of Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby, enabling more natural, context-aware interactions. For example, users can ask about a film, an artwork, or a live sports event and receive on-screen answers with visuals. It also supports broader queries such as recipe ideas, travel suggestions, and movie picks.

Samsung says Vision AI Companion combines multiple large-language models, including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, to deliver visualised, contextual responses. The feature supports 10 languages, including English, Korean, and Spanish, and works across content sources like Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, and streaming apps. According to Samsung, Vision AI Companion brings several AI-powered enhancements to its 2025 TV lineup. The company highlights features such as Live Translate for real-time dialogue translation, AI Gaming Mode for optimised picture and sound during gameplay, and Generative Wallpaper that adapts visuals to user moods and preferences. It also integrates technologies like AI Picture, AVA Pro, and AI Upscaling Pro to automatically improve image and audio quality across different viewing conditions.