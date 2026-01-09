Tamil Nadu to put quantum computers in hands of students, startups

In the first phase, students and startups across the state will gain remote access to a four-qubit quantum computer developed by XeedQ. This will allow hands-on experimentation, algorithm testing, and exposure to real quantum workflows. In the second phase, Tamil Nadu could become the first state government in India to place a physical quantum computer within the reach of its innovation ecosystem.

The programme will be anchored by iTNT Hub. XeedQ GmbH will provide the remote access, quantum hardware, technical expertise, and learning support as part of this engagement. “Quantum computing should not remain locked inside labs or limited to theory. By giving students and startups direct access to real quantum hardware, Tamil Nadu is creating confidence, capability, and curiosity at the right stage. This programme is about learning by doing, and that is how meaningful quantum ecosystems are built,” said Gopalakrishnan Balasubramanian, founder and chief executive officer, XeedQ.