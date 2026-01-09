Home / Technology / Tech News / Tamil Nadu to put quantum computers in hands of students, startups

Tamil Nadu to put quantum computers in hands of students, startups

Tamil Nadu will give students and startups direct access to real quantum computers through a state-backed programme, aiming to build practical deep-tech skills

quantum technology
premium
iTNT Hub is working closely with academic institutions, startups, and research communities across the state to improve the information technology ecosystem | Representative Picture
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 7:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
iTNT Hub, a public–private initiative supported by the government of Tamil Nadu, has signed a letter of intent with Germany-based deep-tech quantum computing company XeedQ GmbH at Umagine 2026 to launch one of India’s first state-backed quantum computing programmes that give students and startups direct access to real quantum hardware.
 
iTNT Hub is working closely with academic institutions, startups, and research communities across the state to improve the information technology ecosystem.
 
This initiative marks a shift from theory to practice. Learners and early-stage innovators in Tamil Nadu will work on an actual quantum computer rather than using simulators or cloud access.
  In the first phase, students and startups across the state will gain remote access to a four-qubit quantum computer developed by XeedQ. This will allow hands-on experimentation, algorithm testing, and exposure to real quantum workflows. In the second phase, Tamil Nadu could become the first state government in India to place a physical quantum computer within the reach of its innovation ecosystem.
 
The programme will be anchored by iTNT Hub. XeedQ GmbH will provide the remote access, quantum hardware, technical expertise, and learning support as part of this engagement. “Quantum computing should not remain locked inside labs or limited to theory. By giving students and startups direct access to real quantum hardware, Tamil Nadu is creating confidence, capability, and curiosity at the right stage. This programme is about learning by doing, and that is how meaningful quantum ecosystems are built,” said Gopalakrishnan Balasubramanian, founder and chief executive officer, XeedQ.
 
This collaboration focuses on democratising access to quantum computing, building practical capability, and accelerating Tamil Nadu’s deep-tech ecosystem. The programme, which will be housed at iTNT Hub inside the Anna University campus, will include structured onboarding, guided usage, and capacity-building sessions to ensure meaningful adoption by students, researchers, and startups.
 
“Tamil Nadu’s approach reflects a clear intent to move early, build real skills, and create a pipeline of quantum-ready talent and companies. By putting actual quantum hardware in the hands of learners, the state is laying the foundation for long-term leadership in next-generation computing,” said a source.
 
The pilot will be reviewed jointly by iTNT Hub and XeedQ based on usage, learning outcomes, and ecosystem impact, with the potential to expand access, deploy additional infrastructure, and build sustained programmes in the future.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

X limits Grok image-generation tool to paid users amid global abuse concern

Tech Wrap Jan 9: AI in Gmail, Microsoft Copilot, Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Xbox schedules 'Developer Direct Showcase' for January 22: What to expect

CES 2026: Gaming AR glasses to humanoid robots, standout tech this year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Warzone get Fallout crossover in Reloaded update

Topics :Tamil Naduquantum computerTechnology

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story