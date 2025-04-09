IBM to set up AI-focused Software Lab in Lucknow to boost tech, jobs

Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The lab will focus on developing AI-powered solutions using Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs) to address the evolving needs of businesses in India and globally

UP CM Adityanath with IBM officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the new Software Lab in Lucknow will play a pivotal role in the state's economic growth through job creation

US IT company IBM plans to establish a Software Lab in Lucknow focused on advancing Generative and agentic AI technologies, the company said on Tuesday.

The lab will focus on developing AI-powered solutions using Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs) to address the evolving needs of businesses in India and globally, IBM said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the new Software Lab in Lucknow will play a pivotal role in the state's economic growth through job creation and the engagement of local talent.

"We plan to develop Lucknow as an AI city and position it as a hub for nurturing talent, fostering ideas and an AI ecosystem. IBM's proposed expansion in Lucknow aligns with our mission to further grow the technology sector, improve workforce skills training and create job opportunities for the state's youth," Adityanath said.

 

IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel said the expansion of IBM's Software Lab in Uttar Pradesh is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to 'Innovate in India' for India and the world.

"The Lucknow Software Lab will leverage the region's skilled workforce to develop next-generation AI solutions, strengthen digital capabilities, and contribute to India's digital transformation," Patel said.

Yogi Adityanath IBM IBM India Lucknow Software services

