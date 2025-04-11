OpenAI has enhanced ChatGPT's memory feature, which would allow the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to shape its answers to prompts based on the earlier conversations. OpenAI said that the feature which appears under settings in ChatGPT as “reference saved memories,” aims to make conversations with ChatGPT more relevant to users. With this new feature, users won’t have to repeat information that they have already shared with ChatGPT.

Motorola has teased a new tablet with stylus support along with its first laptop offering in India. A Flipkart listing confirms the availability, however, it does not reveal names or any details of the new products. A report by 91Mobiles has shared a closer look at the new tablet and laptop coming from the house of Motorola. It has also revealed key details and the expected launch date for the devices.

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its latest Z10 series in India, featuring two models—iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x. The company highlighted that both smartphones offer segment-leading battery performance, with the iQOO Z10 having a 7,300mAh battery and the Z10x packing a 6,500mAh unit.

Also Read

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced a new flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X8 Ultra, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OPPO Find X8s and X8s Plus also accompany the Ultra model in this line-up. These smartphones are currently limited to the company’s home country, and OPPO has not yet shared details for their wider availability.

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to unveil its 2025 flip-style foldable smartphones on April 24. The company has shared a new promotional video on X (formerly Twitter), showing what appears to be the anticipated Razr 60 Ultra. This foldable smartphone is accompanied by another device, which could be the Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Samsung’s newly launched FE-series tablets—Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+—are now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 42,999 and Rs 55,999 respectively, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series devices are available on Samsung’s official website, some e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.

Google’s new Pixel 9a smartphone is now available for purchase in several regions including the US, UK, and Canada, with the India launch scheduled for April 16. In India, the device will be sold online through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which has already listed it with a “Coming Soon” tag, indicating that the release is on track.

YouTube is introducing a new feature called Music Assistant, which will use artificial intelligence to create custom instrumental background sound that can be added to videos without any worry of copyright claims. The company said that they are giving creators a new option in the Creator Music marketplace, where they can create music through a text prompt. Additionally, for short content creators, YouTube is experimenting with a feature that automatically matches video with the creator’s chosen music track.

WhatsApp has announced new features for calls, chats, and more. These new features include options for prioritising select notification, checking online participants in a group, and more. There are also features for improving video call experience on the platform and new updates to Status and Channels. WhatsApp said that these features have already started rolling out to users.

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 Stylus in India on April 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared information on display, features, and more. As the name suggests, and confirmed by the company, the smartphone will feature a built-in stylus for advanced creativity tools such as artificial intelligence-assisted “Sketch-to-Image” feature akin to the one Samsung offered with Galaxy S25 Ultra that turns rough sketches into polished images.

Sony has revealed the new games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April, with Hogwarts Legacy leading the list. The popular action-adventure game lets players become a Hogwarts student uncovering ancient magic. Other games being added include the indie roguelike puzzle game Blue Prince, narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2, the realistic golf simulator EA Sports PGA Tour, and the World War I shooter Battlefield 1, among others.

Indie Game Utsav and Comic Con India have partnered for the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale, offering over 100 India-made and Indian-origin PC games at reduced prices of up to 80 per cent. The sale is live now and will go on until April 20, 11 pm IST. To improve access and awareness about the sale, Steam will be showing Indian-made games on its global front page from April 18 to 20

It would be safe to say that Motorola has really outdone itself, especially with these on-device AI tools and the price range. If someone is looking for a midrange smartphone with AI features and that, too, without compromising on essentials, then Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could be the right pick.

Alphabet’s Google has laid off hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices division, which oversees key products including Android software, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser, according to a report by The Information. The layoffs follow a voluntary exit programme offered to employees in January.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of IT services major Infosys, has cautioned against the hype surrounding AI, emphasizing that the challenges of implementation remain the same. According to Nilekani, AI adoption requires significant effort and changes in workflow.