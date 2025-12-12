Google tests 'Disco' AI browser that turns tabs into interactive web apps

Google has introduced an experimental AI web browser called “Disco.” The new browsing platform includes AI tools such as a new experiment called GenTabs, which uses Google’s latest Gemini 3 model to generate interactive web applications based on whatever users are currently viewing. It also allows users to create their own dynamic web apps through simple text prompts. Disco is being released through Google Labs, with the first version available on macOS.

Google Disco: What is it

Google refers to Disco as a new “discovery vehicle.” Unlike standalone AI browsers from other companies, Disco is built on Chromium and operates much like Google Chrome, but with AI-generated utilities embedded directly into the browsing experience.

The central feature is GenTabs, powered by Gemini 3. GenTabs analyses the user's ongoing browsing context — open tabs, previous searches, and typed instructions — and proactively generates a web application that supports the task being performed. For example, while planning a trip, GenTabs may assemble a personalised travel planner featuring calendars, maps, historical bloom trends, and itinerary suggestions. Likewise, when browsing recipes, it can build a meal-planning interface that draws in ingredients, preparation steps and dietary details from multiple sources. These apps are interactive and adapt dynamically to user input. Generative components link back to its original websites. Users can continue refining the generated app using conversational prompts, adjusting layouts, adding information or switching between different visual formats.