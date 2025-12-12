Home / Technology / Tech News / Google tests 'Disco' AI browser that turns tabs into interactive web apps

Google tests 'Disco' AI browser that turns tabs into interactive web apps

With Disco, Google is testing a Gemini-powered browsing tools that builds personalised web apps from browsing activity and natural-language prompts

Google Disco browsing platform with GenTabs
Google Disco browsing platform with GenTabs
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Google has introduced an experimental AI web browser called “Disco.” The new browsing platform includes AI tools such as a new experiment called GenTabs, which uses Google’s latest Gemini 3 model to generate interactive web applications based on whatever users are currently viewing. It also allows users to create their own dynamic web apps through simple text prompts. Disco is being released through Google Labs, with the first version available on macOS.

Google Disco: What is it

Google refers to Disco as a new “discovery vehicle.” Unlike standalone AI browsers from other companies, Disco is built on Chromium and operates much like Google Chrome, but with AI-generated utilities embedded directly into the browsing experience.
The central feature is GenTabs, powered by Gemini 3. GenTabs analyses the user’s ongoing browsing context — open tabs, previous searches, and typed instructions — and proactively generates a web application that supports the task being performed.
 
For example, while planning a trip, GenTabs may assemble a personalised travel planner featuring calendars, maps, historical bloom trends, and itinerary suggestions. Likewise, when browsing recipes, it can build a meal-planning interface that draws in ingredients, preparation steps and dietary details from multiple sources.
 
These apps are interactive and adapt dynamically to user input. Generative components link back to its original websites. Users can continue refining the generated app using conversational prompts, adjusting layouts, adding information or switching between different visual formats.

Google Disco: How to access

Google has opened a waitlist in Labs for those interested in trying Disco early. The initial rollout is limited to macOS, with a small cohort of testers receiving the first build to experiment with GenTabs before the project expands more broadly. Google stressed that Disco remains an early-stage experiment, and some features may evolve or behave unpredictably as development progresses.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI models are becoming commodity, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 wins 'Game of the Year'

Epic Games Store sale: Hogwarts Legacy free, big discounts on FC26, BF6

Minecraft 'Mounts of Mayhem' update released: Check new weapons, creatures

Google Photos in India gets 'AI Remix' to turn images into comics, sketches

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIGemini AI

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story