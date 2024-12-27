Tech wrap Dec 27: Lava Yuva 2 launched, Redmi 14C, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Indian brand Lava has introduced the Yuva 2 5G smartphone, featuring a backlight design that flashes for calls and notifications. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset and includes a punch-hole display and a dual-camera system with AI-enhanced imaging capabilities.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on January 6, 2025. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Redmi India shared the news about its upcoming 5G device. The product page for the Redmi 14C 5G is now live on the company’s website, showcasing the design and revealing key specifications.

Samsung is expected to preview its second-generation Galaxy Ring and new smart glasses resembling Ray-Ban Meta Glasses at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. While the Galaxy S25 series smartphones are anticipated to be the main highlight, reports suggest additional devices like the Galaxy Ring 2, updated smart glasses, and the Project Moohan XR headset may also be showcased.

Following the release of its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 earlier this month, the British tech company Nothing announced that some of its smartphones now support Google’s Circle to Search gesture feature.

OnePlus has introduced a new model of its OnePlus Pad in China. Unlike previous iterations powered by Qualcomm processors, this version comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It also features a 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

YouTube is reportedly experimenting with a new "Play Something" feature for its mobile app, enabling users to watch suggested videos through a floating action button. This feature is currently available in the beta version of the YouTube Android app, according to a report by 9To5Google.

India is projected to become Apple’s third-largest market, following the US and China, by 2026. A report by The Economic Times indicates that local sales could grow by up to 20% in the coming year.

Imagine analyzing your selfie to discover a number representing your biological age—how your body feels compared to your chronological age. This intriguing concept, called ‘face age,’ is gaining momentum in medical research, where AI is being employed to detect aging signs through facial analysis.

Flagship smartphones often push the boundaries of technology with innovative hardware. In 2024, the integration of AI and unique foldable displays highlighted the growing importance of software optimization alongside hardware advancements. These devices stood out for elevating user experiences through cutting-edge features.