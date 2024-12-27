Xiaomi launching Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on Jan 6: Expected specifications

China's Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching its new Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on January 6, 2025. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Redmi India announced the launch of its upcoming 5G smartphone. The product listing page of the Redmi 14C 5G smartphone is now also live on the company's official website, revealing the design and key details of the smartphone.

Redmi 14C: What to expect

The company said that the upcoming Redmi 14C 5G smartphone will feature a "Starlight" design inspired by the "beauty and the power of the cosmos". The teaser image released by the company also shows the smartphone in three colourways: a shade of light blue, black and one with a dual-tone design with grey and dark blue.

Xiaomi also confirmed that the smartphone will offer dual 5G SIM support, and will come equipped with a 50MP primary camera with artificial intelligence-powered imaging features.

As per reports, the upcoming Redmi 14C could be a rebranded version of the Redmi 14R smartphone that launched in China in September. If true, the Redmi 14C will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon four Gen two chip. The smartphone could feature a 6.88-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1640x720 resolution. The smartphone will likely pack a 5160mAh battery and will support 18W fast-wired charging support.

