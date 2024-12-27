Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

New OnePlus Pad launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity chip: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the newly launched OnePlus Pad is offered with up to 12GB (LPDDR5X) RAM and up to 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
China's OnePlus has launched a new OnePlus Pad model in the company's home country. Unlike previous-generation OnePlus tablets which were powered by Qualcomm chips, the new model features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip. Additionally, the tablet features a 2.8K LCD display of 144Hz refresh rate.
 
OnePlus Pad: Details
 
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the newly launched OnePlus Pad is offered with up to 12GB (LPDDR5X) RAM and up to 512GB (UFS 3.1) onboard storage configuration. The new tablet sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display of 2.8K (2,800 x 2,000 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display reaches up to 700 nits of peak brightness.
 
For imaging, the tablet comes equipped with a single 8MP rear camera accompanied by an LED flash. At the front, the new OnePlus Pad also features an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The tablet is powered by a 9,520mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging. For connectivity, the tablet gets support for Wi-Fi six, Bluetooth 5.4 and Near Field Communication (NFC). The tablet weighs 533g and has a sleek profile, measuring 6.29mm in thickness. In China, the tablet runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed if the new OnePlus Pad will be available in regions beyond China.
 
OnePlus Pad: Specifications
  • Display: 11.61-inch IPS LCD, 2.8K resolution (2,800 x 2,000), 144Hz refresh rate, 700nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 9520mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • Weight: 533g
  • Thickness: 6.29mm
First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

