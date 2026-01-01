Tech Wrap Jan 1: LG Xboom series, VSCO Capture app, iPhone 11 now vintage

LG has announced an expansion of its xboom by will.i.am audio portfolio, revealing four new speakers that will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The lineup consists of the xboom Stage 501, xboom Blast, xboom Mini, and xboom Rock, designed to cater to different needs including home audio, outdoor listening, and portable use.

Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) has added video recording capabilities to its Capture app, extending its functionality beyond photography. As stated in a VSCO blog post, users can now record videos directly within the app while using VSCO’s live filters, film-style effects, and manual controls. With this update, the app now supports applying the same visual treatments to both images and videos.

Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro and more devices to 'vintage' list Apple has refreshed its list of vintage and obsolete products, with the iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 now included under the vintage category. The update also covers several other devices that have surpassed five years since their last availability for sale. OPPO confirms Pad 5 specifications ahead of India launch OPPO has disclosed key specifications of the Pad 5 Matte Display Edition on its global website. The company has also confirmed that the OPPO Pad 5 will launch in India. The version coming to India is expected to closely match the global model. According to OPPO, the tablet features a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 900 nits. OPPO has confirmed two colour options — Aurora Pink and Starlight Black. The OPPO Pad 5 was earlier introduced in China in October.