Tech wrap Jun 18: Gemini app for Android, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite and more

Google is launching its Gemini AI app for Android in India with support for nine different local languages, CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In addition to a dedicated app for the AI-powered chatbot, Google is also rolling-out added local language support to its Gemini Advanced, the paid-tier subscription that offers access to Google’s more capable large language models (LLMs). The Google CEO also announced that Google Messages users in India will also get the ability to chat with the Gemini AI chatbot within the Messages app.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite with Sony LYT camera launching on June 24: Details

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite with Sony LYT camera launching on June 24: Details

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that the Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone will be launching in India during a special launch event on June 24. While announcing the launch of the smartphone, OnePlus has also revealed some key specification details about the smartphone, including the camera sensor, display panel, and battery capacity. The smartphone will be powered by a 5500mAh battery and will sport an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said that the Nord CE4 Lite will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Motorola, a smartphone brand owned by China's Lenovo, launched its third smartphone in the Edge 50-series, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India on June 18. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 System-onChip (SoC), the smartphone comes with generative artificial intelligence features such as AI Magic Canvas for generating Images basis text prompts and StyleSync for generating personalised themes. Additionally, the smartphone comes in different styles and finishes including a FSC-certified real wood finish.

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will be hosting its next Community Update event on July 8 at 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST). The company confirmed that it would launch the CMF Phone 1, its maiden smartphone offering under its sub-brand CMF, during the event. The company also said that the second generation CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro will tag along with the smartphone.

Adobe has said that it is bringing Firefly AI-powered Generative features to Acrobat Reader. The users will be able to create and edit images in PDFs using text prompts. The two new added features include Edit Image in Acrobat and Generate Image in Acrobat.

Transferring files from one Operating System to another has always been a hassle, but no more. Microsoft is rolling out an update in its Windows 11 operating system to enable users to send files directly to Android devices. The US-based tech giant announced the Windows 11 beta update on June 14. The update includes a feature to allow users to easily share content from Windows to Android. With this feature, Microsoft will include the Android device in the share menu of Windows 11 as a shortcut called “My Phone”.

YouTube has announced that it is experimenting with a feature that will let users add context to videos in the form of notes. This will help provide relevant information to others for clarification. This arrives in addition to other context prioritising features that YouTube has introduced recently such as information panels and additional requirements for disclosing synthetic or altered content.

Samsung is reportedly working on a more rugged Galaxy Watch model that is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which would likely be held on July 10. While the company has not confirmed the existence of a Galaxy Watch “Ultra” model, in a press release for Q1 2023 results in April, Samsung said that the company “will strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models.”

The global commercial shipping industry could cut down its carbon emissions by 47 million tonnes per year by deploying artificial intelligence for sea navigation, a study by autonomous shipping startup Orca AI showed on Tuesday.

India is set to become a major player in the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, as it gets investments from technology giants Microsoft and Amazon. These companies are pouring billions into computing infrastructure in India, aligning with the nation's aspirations to be a leading AI hub, according to a report by the Financial Times (FT)

Huawei Technologies Co. is considering taking a cut of in-app purchases on its Harmony mobile operating system, underscoring its growing confidence in competing with Apple Inc in the world’s largest smartphone arena.

A United Nations agency is warning that developments in artificial intelligence could spawn a new surge in Holocaust denial.