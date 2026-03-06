Tech Wrap Mar 5: Nothing Phone 4a series, Realme Narzo Power, ASUS Desktop

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched the Phone 4a series smartphones, along with the Nothing Headphone (a) over-ear headphones. The Phone 4a series encompasses two models: the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The Phone 4a series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and comes with a 5,080mAh battery.

Realme expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo Power smartphone. The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a 10,001mAh Titan battery. The Realme Narzo Power sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

ASUS launches V501 Desktop and AiO V400 series: Check price, details ASUS has expanded its consumer desktop portfolio in India with the launch of the V501 desktop series and the AiO V400 series. The new lineup includes the V501MV Mini Tower with a 15-litre chassis, the V501SV Small Form Factor with a 9-litre chassis and the all-in-one (AiO) V440 and V470 models under the V400 series. The company said the new systems are aimed at small work environments as well as home setups. MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (M5): Comparing specs, features, price and more Apple has expanded its Mac lineup with the new Apple MacBook Neo, positioned as the new entry-level model. Previously, the MacBook Air was the most affordable MacBook in Apple’s lineup, which has also received an update with the M5 chip. Between the two, major differences lie in the processor, price, performance and features.

WhatsApp Plus subscription may bring themes, custom icons and more features WhatsApp may soon introduce a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus, which could offer additional features such as app customisation and expanded chat management tools. According to reports from WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS and has not yet been publicly released. OPPO Find X9 series to get Quick Share compatibility with Apple AirDrop Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to roll out Android’s Quick Share interoperability with Apple’s AirDrop to the OPPO Find X9 series later this month. The company said that the feature will allow users to wirelessly share files between OPPO smartphones and Apple devices without installing additional apps. This comes after Google expanded Quick Share interoperability with AirDrop to its Pixel 9 series smartphones, following its initial roll-out last year on Pixel 10 series smartphones.

OpenAI releases GPT-5.3 Instant in ChatGPT: Here's how it's different OpenAI has released GPT-5.3 Instant, an update to the default model powering ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, the update is designed to improve everyday conversations by making responses more fluid, relevant and direct, while reducing unnecessary refusals and overly cautious language. The company said the changes focus on areas that shape regular user experience, including tone, conversational flow and relevance, rather than benchmark performance alone. Apple's big launch week: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, more arrive; What's next Apple this week introduced several new devices in the run up to its March 4 event, unveiling updated iPhones, iPads, Macs and external displays across a series of staggered announcements. The launches were spread across multiple days instead of a single keynote presentation.

Tired of wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? This small device fixes it In 2025, I moved from a two-wheeler to a four-wheeler. While evaluating the car I intended to buy, I noted that it supported wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That seemed sufficient at the time. However, after a few months of daily use, I realised that wired connectivity inside the cabin was inconvenient. Google settles with Epic Games with offer to cut app store commissions Google will lower the lucrative fees imposed on its Android app store and offer a way for rival options to gain its stamp of approval, ending a bruising legal battle that led to one of several rulings condemning its tactics as an illegal monopoly.

Big tech group supports Anthropic in Pentagon AI safeguards clash A Big Tech industry group on Wednesday expressed concern to U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth about his designation of AI company Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, saying such a designation creates uncertainty for companies that could threaten the military's access to the best products and services. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the latest investments in OpenAI and Anthropic might be the chipmaker's last in those companies, as the AI companies prepare to go public this year.