NPCI signals identity reboot: Looks to build brand recall beyond platforms

Industry participants say the move could also help the organisation compete for specialised technology talent.
“It is always difficult for entities like NPCI to attract talent because, unlike others, it does not have an employee stock ownership plan, market-linked salaries, and other incentives available at private financial technology players. Many in the talent pool are not aware of the kind of technology work the entity does or that it was set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” the person quoted above said, adding that better visibility could help attract engineers and researchers.
NPCI’s quasi-regulatory positioning is by design. The organisation is a not-for-profit initiative promoted by the RBI and the Indian Banks’ Association to build and operate a retail payments infrastructure for the country.