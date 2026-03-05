Contractors review Ray-Ban Meta AI data but filters protect privacy: Meta

Social media conglomerate Meta on Wednesday said it uses “contractors” to review data and content shared with Meta AI by Ray-Ban Meta glass users to improve users’ experience.

“We take steps to filter this data to protect people's privacy and to help prevent identifying information from being reviewed,” a company spokesperson said.

The media captured by these glasses stays on the user’s device unless the user shares it with Meta or someone else, the company said. The company’s flagship glasses use AI and hands-free technology to identify and describe their surroundings and the images they capture.

Earlier this week, media reports suggested that Meta’s contractors in Kenya who review the data shared by users with Meta AI are allegedly able to see sensitive user details, including bank account passwords and other intimate moments from their daily lives.

The reports also suggested that although Meta was supposed to protect individuals' privacy by blurring sensitive details, the technology often failed, allowing reviewers to see everything without any filters. The Ray-Ban AI Meta glasses, generations 1 and 2, retail for ₹22,500 and above in India. Prices vary by frame style and lens tint options, with the Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner designs available for sale in the country. According to industry estimates, fewer than 100,000 Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been sold in India. In October last year, Meta updated its Ray-Ban AI glasses to support interactions in Hindi, and also gave users the option to make payments through their UPI Lite wallets.