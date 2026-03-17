Tech Wrap March 17: Apple AirPods Max 2, POCO X8 Pro series, Oura Ring 4

Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its over-ear headphones, introducing upgrades to noise cancellation, sound processing and AI-driven features. The headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 chip and bring new capabilities such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Live Translation. The new model also supports 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio via USB-C, along with features aimed at creators such as studio-quality audio recording and a camera remote function.

POCO has launched the X8 Pro series in India, comprising the POCO X8 Pro and Pro Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip powers the POCO X8 Pro Max, and the smartphone boasts a 9,000mAh battery. The POCO X8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip and a 6,500mAh battery. The POCO X8 Pro Max sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant sports a 6.59-inch screen of the same resolution and refresh rate. Notably, the POCO X8 Pro has also been launched in an Iron-Man themed limited edition.

Oura enters India with 'Ring 4' health-tracking wearable: Price, features Oura has entered the Indian market with the launch of the Oura Ring 4. The Finnish health tech brand said that the wearable focuses on sleep, activity and recovery tracking, positioning itself as a health monitoring device that can be worn throughout the day and night. Starting at Rs 28,900, the device will be available for purchase in India starting March 18. OPPO K14 with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check price, offers, specs OPPO has expanded its K14 series with the launch of the new OPPO K14 smartphone. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and sports a 6.75-inch display that offers 1,125 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). For the uninitiated, the OPPO K14 joins the lineup alongside the OPPO K14x, which was launched last month.

Vivo launches T5x 5G with 7200mAh battery, OriginOS 6 in India: Details Vivo has launched the T5x 5G smartphone in India as the first smartphone in its new T5 series. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, the smartphone packs a 7,200mAh battery. The smartphone comes with Military-Grade certification for durability and an IP68 and IP69+ rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check Price Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17e 5G smartphone on March 17, expanding its Galaxy M-series lineup in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and packs a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that the smartphone can offer up to 26 hours of video playback. The company has said that the smartphone also offers several AI features, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and more.

Nvidia unveils DLSS 5 tech to add visual realism to games: How it works Nvidia has announced DLSS 5, the latest version of its AI-based graphics technology designed to improve how games look in real time. The company said DLSS 5 introduces a new neural rendering model that can generate more realistic lighting, textures and materials while a game is running, potentially bringing visuals closer to what is typically seen in film visual effects. Fujifilm instax mini 13 instant camera launches in India: Price, features Fujifilm India has launched a new entry-level instant camera, the instax mini 13, in India. According to the company, the camera is designed for users who want quick photo prints with simple controls. The instant camera brings a refreshed design, new self-timer options and features like automatic exposure and close-up mode for easier photography. The company has also announced a new ‘Jet Black’ colour variant for the instax WIDE 400 camera, to go along with the existing Green colour.

Apple classifies two more iPhones as 'obsolete' products: Check models here Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete products, adding the iPhone 5 and the 8GB variant of the iPhone 4 to the obsolete category. Devices placed in this category are generally no longer eligible for hardware repairs or replacement parts through Apple. WhatsApp's 'Guest' chats could soon let you message non-users: What is it WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature called Guest chats that allows users to communicate with people who do not have a WhatsApp account. According to a report from WABetaInfo, non-users can join conversations through a secure web link without needing to sign up. The chats are said to use a unique identifier to generate an encryption key, offering the same end-to-end encryption as regular conversations. Guest chats are said to be designed to extend communication beyond WhatsApp’s existing user base. The feature is currently available to a limited number of Android and iOS beta users.

BGMI 4.3 update to bring CSK and KKR themed collectables: What's coming Krafton has announced two collaborations for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as part of the upcoming BGMI 4.3 update, bringing themed gameplay experiences based on Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: From H2 chip to AI features, what's new Apple launched its new over-ear AirPods Max 2 on March 16, succeeding the first-generation model which was launched back in 2020. The AirPods Max 2 brings several upgrades over its predecessor, like Apple’s H2 chip which brings features such as Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation. AirPods Max 2 also brings improved Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a new high dynamic range amplifier and more.

Samsung discontinues Galaxy Z TriFold, uncertainly looms over successor Samsung is reportedly winding down sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone roughly three months after its launch. According to a report by Bloomberg, Samsung will first stop selling the device in South Korea, before discontinuing sales in the US once existing inventory runs out. Samsung may launch 'Galaxy Glasses' in 2026 to rival Ray-Ban Meta: Details Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in the coming months. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing SamMobile, the device is expected to be called “Galaxy Glasses” and is internally codenamed EB-O200. Samsung’s smart glasses are expected to rival Ray-Ban Meta glasses with similar specifications. The report also suggested that Samsung may introduce a sunglasses-style variant alongside the standard model.