POCO X8 Pro and Pro Max launched with MediaTek chip: Price, offers, specs
POCO has launched the X8 Pro series in India, with the X8 Pro starting at Rs 32,999 and the X8 Pro Max at Rs 42,999, with sales beginning on March 23 via Flipkart
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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POCO has launched the X8 Pro series in India, comprising the POCO X8 Pro and Pro Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip powers the POCO X8 Pro Max, and the smartphone boasts a 9,000mAh battery. The POCO X8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip and a 6,500mAh battery. The POCO X8 Pro Max sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant sports a 6.59-inch screen of the same resolution and refresh rate. Notably, the POCO X8 Pro has also been launched in an Iron-Man themed limited edition.
POCO X8 Pro series: Price and availability
POCO X8 Pro Max
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 46,999
- Colour: White, Black, Blue
POCO X8 Pro
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: 35,999
- 12GB + 256GB storage (Iron-Man Edition): Rs 37,999
- Colour: Black, White, Green, and limited Iron-Man edition
The POCO X8 Pro series, along with the limited-time Iron-Man edition will be available for purchase starting 12PM, March 23, from ecommerce platform Flipkart.
POCO X8 Pro series: Offers
- Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards or consumers may opt for Rs 3,000 trade-in bonus on exchanging an old device
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 12 months
- Three months of Spotify Premium trial at no additional cost
- Two months of YouTube Premium trial at no additional cost
- Exclusive day 1 offer: POCO Shield offer (1 year extended warranty and 1 year of screen damage protection)
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POCO X8 Pro Max: Details
The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For audio, the smartphone comes with support for Dolby Atmos.
The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera module features dynamic RGB light rings around the sensors. For selfies, the phone sports a 20MP front camera. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The device runs on HyperOS 3.0 and carries an IP69K rating for durability.
POCO X8 Pro Max: Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 9,000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired charging, 27W reverse charging
- OS: HyperOS 3.0
- Durability: IP69K rated
POCO X8 Pro: Details
The Poco X8 Pro features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with support for Dolby Atmos.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and is available with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, paired with 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera module features dynamic RGB light rings around the sensors. For selfies, the phone sports a 20MP front camera.
It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The device runs on HyperOS 3.0 and carries an IP69K rating for durability. Additionally, the POCO X8 Pro also comes in a special Iron-Man edition with customised user interface appearance.
Poco X8 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 20MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 100W wired charging, 27W reverse charging
- OS: HyperOS 3.0
- Durability: IP69K rated
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Topics : POCO Chinese smartphones gadgets MediaTek
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:48 PM IST