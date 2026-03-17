POCO X8 Pro and Pro Max launched with MediaTek chip: Price, offers, specs

POCO has launched the X8 Pro series in India, comprising the POCO X8 Pro and Pro Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip powers the POCO X8 Pro Max, and the smartphone boasts a 9,000mAh battery. The POCO X8 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip and a 6,500mAh battery. The POCO X8 Pro Max sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variant sports a 6.59-inch screen of the same resolution and refresh rate. Notably, the POCO X8 Pro has also been launched in an Iron-Man themed limited edition.

POCO X8 Pro series: Price and availability

POCO X8 Pro Max

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 46,999

Colour: White, Black, Blue

POCO X8 Pro

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: 35,999

12GB + 256GB storage (Iron-Man Edition): Rs 37,999

Colour: Black, White, Green, and limited Iron-Man edition

The POCO X8 Pro series, along with the limited-time Iron-Man edition will be available for purchase starting 12PM, March 23, from ecommerce platform Flipkart.

POCO X8 Pro series: Offers

Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards or consumers may opt for Rs 3,000 trade-in bonus on exchanging an old device

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 12 months

Three months of Spotify Premium trial at no additional cost

Two months of YouTube Premium trial at no additional cost

Exclusive day 1 offer: POCO Shield offer (1 year extended warranty and 1 year of screen damage protection)

POCO X8 Pro Max: Details

The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For audio, the smartphone comes with support for Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera module features dynamic RGB light rings around the sensors. For selfies, the phone sports a 20MP front camera. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The device runs on HyperOS 3.0 and carries an IP69K rating for durability.

POCO X8 Pro Max: Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra

Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 9,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired charging, 27W reverse charging

OS: HyperOS 3.0

Durability: IP69K rated

POCO X8 Pro: Details

The Poco X8 Pro features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with support for Dolby Atmos.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and is available with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, paired with 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera module features dynamic RGB light rings around the sensors. For selfies, the phone sports a 20MP front camera.

It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The device runs on HyperOS 3.0 and carries an IP69K rating for durability. Additionally, the POCO X8 Pro also comes in a special Iron-Man edition with customised user interface appearance.

Poco X8 Pro: Specifications