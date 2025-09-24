Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Sept 24: WhatsApp translate, GoPro 8K 360 camera, Perplexity AI

Tech Wrap Sept 24: WhatsApp translate, GoPro 8K 360 camera, Perplexity AI

WhatsApp's translation feature.GoPro 8K 360 camera launched. Perplexity AI email assistant, Google Play Store. Sony State of Play. Apple's iPhone 17 series. Samsung's One UI 8.5. Passwords to VPNs

Now, WhatsApp translates messages from English to Hindi on Android and iOS
 
WhatsApp has started rolling out its in-app message translation feature for both Android and iOS. The update allows users to translate messages within the app itself, making conversations smoother across different languages. 
  GoPro has launched three new products — two cameras, the GoPro MAX2 and LIT HERO, along with the Fluid Pro AI gimbal. According to the company, the MAX2 is the first and only camera in the market capable of recording True 8K 360-degree video, while the LIT HERO is pitched as a compact lifestyle camera that integrates a built-in light. In addition, GoPro’s new Fluid Pro AI gimbal has been introduced as an AI-powered subject-tracking stabiliser for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and point-and-shoot cameras.
   
Perplexity has rolled out an email assistant for Max subscribers. The US-based AI firm said the tool works as a built-in partner for managing everyday email-related tasks. Instead of being a standalone app, it integrates directly with email accounts across mobile and desktop. The assistant can draft replies, sort emails, schedule meetings, and answer queries about the inbox. Here’s what to know about Perplexity’s new feature for Max users:
   
The Gemini AI-powered “Help me edit” feature in Google Photos is expanding to all Android devices in the US. First launched on the Pixel 10 series, it enables users to describe edits using voice or text, allowing the AI to make adjustments accordingly.
   
Sony confirmed its next State of Play showcase will take place on September 24 at 02:00 pm ET (September 25, 02:30 am IST). This marks the second such event in September, following an earlier one where the company previewed the gameplay of 007 First Light. The upcoming event is expected to share updates on upcoming titles.
   
Less than a week after launch, Apple’s iPhone 17 series is facing widespread complaints on social media platforms such as X and Instagram. Users say the new models lose their shine too quickly, coining the term “Scratchgate” to describe the issue. Reports suggest the problem is most noticeable on the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and the black variant of the iPhone Air, according to Bloomberg.
   
Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 is expected to introduce four new Galaxy AI features aimed at boosting productivity. According to 9to5Google, these include real-time conversation translation in meetings, improved reading tools, a smarter clipboard, and automated social media post creation. The update is expected to arrive next year alongside the Galaxy S26 series.
   
Microsoft has shared an updated catalogue of applications that now run natively on Arm-based Copilot Plus PCs. The list has expanded to include newly added apps across categories such as security, productivity, and entertainment.
   
Google has redesigned the Play Store with Gemini AI at its core, aiming to make it more tailored and streamlined. Updates include an improved apps tab, a refreshed Play Games interface, and a new You tab offering content recommendations aligned with user interests.
   
Polyphony Digital has released Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63, adding new cars such as the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. The update also includes five more World Circuits events and expands Scapes with a curated setting in Bolivia.
   
Apple has made the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max available in India along with the rest of the iPhone 17 range. Pricing starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the Pro and Rs 1,49,900 for the Pro Max. Both models introduce a new forged aluminium unibody design with a wide Plateau camera module and a ceramic shield back section, creating a dual-tone finish.
   
A LocalCircles survey reveals that many Indian online platforms continue using manipulative “dark patterns” to mislead or pressure consumers. This trend persists despite repeated regulatory warnings and government efforts to curb the practice.
   
OpenAI is reportedly developing a range of AI-powered hardware products, with the first device likely to resemble a smart speaker without a screen. A report from Money Control, citing The Information, says the company has partnered with Apple supplier Luxshare and has approached Goertek to source speaker components. This device may be the first output of OpenAI’s collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive.
   
Mindgrove Technologies, a domestic chip-design startup, aims to begin selling automotive chips designed in India within the next two to three years. During this period, the company will also expand its system-on-chip portfolio in areas such as biometrics, consumer appliances, and electronics, said co-founder and CEO Shashwath T R.

