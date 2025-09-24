Tech Wrap Sept 24: WhatsApp translate, GoPro 8K 360 camera, Perplexity AI

GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along GoPro has launched three new products — two cameras, the GoPro MAX2 and LIT HERO, along with the Fluid Pro AI gimbal. According to the company, the MAX2 is the first and only camera in the market capable of recording True 8K 360-degree video, while the LIT HERO is pitched as a compact lifestyle camera that integrates a built-in light. In addition, GoPro’s new Fluid Pro AI gimbal has been introduced as an AI-powered subject-tracking stabiliser for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and point-and-shoot cameras. WhatsApp has started rolling out its in-app message translation feature for both Android and iOS. The update allows users to translate messages within the app itself, making conversations smoother across different languages.

Perplexity launches AI email assistant: What is it, how it works, and more Perplexity has rolled out an email assistant for Max subscribers. The US-based AI firm said the tool works as a built-in partner for managing everyday email-related tasks. Instead of being a standalone app, it integrates directly with email accounts across mobile and desktop. The assistant can draft replies, sort emails, schedule meetings, and answer queries about the inbox. Here’s what to know about Perplexity’s new feature for Max users: Google Photos rolls out AI 'Help me edit' tool to more Android devices The Gemini AI-powered “Help me edit” feature in Google Photos is expanding to all Android devices in the US. First launched on the Pixel 10 series, it enables users to describe edits using voice or text, allowing the AI to make adjustments accordingly.

Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect Sony confirmed its next State of Play showcase will take place on September 24 at 02:00 pm ET (September 25, 02:30 am IST). This marks the second such event in September, following an earlier one where the company previewed the gameplay of 007 First Light. The upcoming event is expected to share updates on upcoming titles. Apple's iPhone 17 series hit by 'Scratchgate': What's really going on? Less than a week after launch, Apple’s iPhone 17 series is facing widespread complaints on social media platforms such as X and Instagram. Users say the new models lose their shine too quickly, coining the term “Scratchgate” to describe the issue. Reports suggest the problem is most noticeable on the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and the black variant of the iPhone Air, according to Bloomberg.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 may bring new Galaxy AI features, iOS 26-like redesign Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 is expected to introduce four new Galaxy AI features aimed at boosting productivity. According to 9to5Google, these include real-time conversation translation in meetings, improved reading tools, a smarter clipboard, and automated social media post creation. The update is expected to arrive next year alongside the Galaxy S26 series. Passwords to VPNs: Check list of Arm-native apps for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs Microsoft has shared an updated catalogue of applications that now run natively on Arm-based Copilot Plus PCs. The list has expanded to include newly added apps across categories such as security, productivity, and entertainment.

Google revamps Play Store around AI, unified gaming experience Google has redesigned the Play Store with Gemini AI at its core, aiming to make it more tailored and streamlined. Updates include an improved apps tab, a refreshed Play Games interface, and a new You tab offering content recommendations aligned with user interests. Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63 on PlayStation brings new cars, events, scapes Polyphony Digital has released Gran Turismo 7 update 1.63, adding new cars such as the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. The update also includes five more World Circuits events and expands Scapes with a curated setting in Bolivia.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Watch unboxing, check specs, pricing, and more Apple has made the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max available in India along with the rest of the iPhone 17 range. Pricing starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the Pro and Rs 1,49,900 for the Pro Max. Both models introduce a new forged aluminium unibody design with a wide Plateau camera module and a ceramic shield back section, creating a dual-tone finish. Digital lending, edtech, ecommerce among worst dark pattern users: Survey A LocalCircles survey reveals that many Indian online platforms continue using manipulative “dark patterns” to mislead or pressure consumers. This trend persists despite repeated regulatory warnings and government efforts to curb the practice.