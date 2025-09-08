Tech Wrap Sept 8: Apple Awe dropping, Samsung Galaxy S24, Skullcandy INK'D

Apple will hold its ‘Awe dropping’ event tomorrow, where the focus is likely to be on the iPhone 17 series. Alongside the new iPhones, the company is expected to introduce updated Apple Watch models, the AirPods Pro 3, and more. Other possible announcements include the second-generation AirTag tracker and refreshed home devices such as a new Apple TV 4K. Here’s a look at what could be unveiled at the September 9 event.

Samsung has announced plans to release a Snapdragon-powered version of the Galaxy S24 in India. This model will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, unlike the Exynos 2400 version that launched in India last year. Until now, Snapdragon variants were available only in select global markets, not in India. Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched Skullcandy has launched its INK’D ANC true wireless earbuds in India. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Skullcandy Supreme Sound, and a quad-microphone setup designed to deliver clearer calls. The company claims up to 43 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new earbuds expand the INK’D series, which earlier included only wired earphones.

OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: What it means for its next flagship phone OnePlus has ended its collaboration with Hasselblad and will now focus on its own imaging system, the OnePlus DetailMax Engine. In a forum post, CEO Pete Lau said Hasselblad’s influence remains part of OnePlus’s “imaging DNA.” He added: “With this planned chapter complete, we enter the next phase of our imaging evolution.” Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected Nothing confirmed that it is preparing to launch its fourth-generation wireless earbuds, named Nothing Ear 3. The company previously abandoned numeric naming with the last model, calling it Nothing Ear instead of Ear (3).

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts Meta has introduced a new Threads feature that lets users attach extended text to their posts, giving more space for detailed ideas and perspectives. The update addresses the common practice of sharing screenshots of books, articles, newsletters, or podcast transcripts when the 500-character limit falls short. Meta said the move is aimed at improving the creator experience and fostering stronger community engagement on Threads. Now, Snapchat lets you create AI images using text prompts Snapchat has rolled out an AI-based Lens that allows users to generate and edit images using simple text prompts. The feature, called Imagine Lens, is currently available to Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ users in the US. The company also recently launched a Lens Studio app for iOS and a web tool to make creating AR effects more accessible.

OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15 Oppo has confirmed the launch of its F31 series in India on September 15, 2025. The lineup will reportedly include three models — Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro Plus. According to the company, the series combines rugged durability with premium design, making it suitable for India’s tough conditions. Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access Google has simplified access to its AI-powered Search by making ‘google.com/ai’ open directly in Search AI Mode. According to 9To5Google, this change replaces the older ‘google.com/aimode’ shortcut, making the feature quicker to access across desktop and mobile.

Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI Google has detailed how its Gemini AI can be used across various subscription tiers, clearly defining limits for prompts, image generation, and other functions. As reported by The Verge, the update comes after months of broad descriptions like “limited access” or “expanded access.” The company is now specifying exact usage levels for free, Pro, and Ultra users. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes up for pre-orders Samsung has revealed India pricing for the Galaxy Tab S11 series and opened pre-orders on its website. Buyers can avail benefits such as bank offers, a bundled 45W charger, no-cost EMI schemes, and exchange bonuses.