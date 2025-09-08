Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected

Nothing Ear 3 is set to launch soon with a return to the brand's original naming style, a refreshed transparent design, and expected upgrades in audio and ANC

Nothing Ear 3
Nothing Ear 3
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing has announced that it will soon launch its fourth-generation flagship wireless earbuds, which will carry the name Nothing Ear 3. The company had previously dropped the numbering convention with its last model, naming it simply Nothing Ear instead of Ear (3).
 
Explaining the return to numerical naming, the company posted on the Nothing Community platform that user feedback played a key role. Andrew Freshwater, head of Global Smart Products Marketing at Nothing, said, “We listened to feedback regarding naming and understood that it was important for users to return to the straightforward numerical order we had attributed to Ear (1) and Ear (2).” 

Nothing Ear 3: What to expect

Alongside the announcement, Nothing shared teaser images on X (formerly Twitter), giving a glimpse at the upcoming design. The photos suggest that Ear 3 will retain the brand’s trademark transparent aesthetic, revealing internal components. The images also highlight a shiny metallic surface, hinting at a potential new colour option in addition to the usual Black and White finishes.
 
According to a report from FoneArena, the Ear 3 may include a redesigned dual-driver system aimed at delivering improved audio performance. Other likely upgrades include stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a more natural transparency mode, and longer battery life. 
Nothing also recently partnered with UK-based audio brand KEF for its Headphone 1. That collaboration is expected to extend to the Ear 3, bringing KEF-tuned audio. For the Headphone 1, Nothing stated that KEF engineers tuned and audited the drivers, acoustic chambers, and supporting software at KEF’s labs to deliver a more natural and immersive sound. A similar level of tuning could be part of the Ear 3 as well.
 
For context, the Nothing Ear launched in April last year featured 11mm custom audio drivers and support for Clear Voice 3.0 technology. It offered up to 45dB of ANC, along with support for LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs to enable high-resolution wireless streaming. The earbuds also included ChatGPT integration, allowing OpenAI’s chatbot to be configured as the default voice assistant — provided the source device supports it.
 
As reported by FoneArena, the Nothing Ear 3 is expected to launch either by the end of this month or in early October.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here

OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r goes on sale: Watch unboxing, check price and features

Topics :NothingEarbudswireless sound devices

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story