Truecaller introduces 'Auto-Block Spam': What is it, how it works, and more

The Auto-Block Spam feature is now accessible to iPhone users on iOS 18, exclusively for Truecaller Premium subscribers using the latest version 13.12 from the Apple Store

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Truecaller, a caller identification service, has introduced a new feature for iPhones on iOS 18. Called “Auto-Block Spam”, the feature is aimed to simplify the process of blocking unwanted calls from scammers and telemarketers.

“Introducing Auto-block spam: Truecaller can now automatically decline all spam calls for you. Available for Premium users,” is stated in the “What’s new” section on the Truecaller App Store preview page.

The Auto-Block Spam feature, already available on Android devices, automatically stops spam calls identified by Truecaller. Once blocked, these calls will not ring and will appear in the call log as “Fraud” or “Scammer.”

This feature is activated from the “Protect” option, automatically declining any incoming fraudulent calls. Users can choose to block either "Top Spammers" or "All Spammers," allowing the Truecaller app to filter spam calls effectively.

The feature alleviates the need for users to manually reject spam calls and is exclusively available to Truecaller Premium subscribers. The premium subscription includes several benefits, such as priority customer support, an ad-free experience, and Live Caller ID on iOS.

The Auto-Block Spam feature is now available for iPhone users on iOS 18, but it is exclusive to Truecaller Premium subscribers using the latest version 13.12 from the Apple Store.
In May this year, Truecaller introduced the "AI Call Scanner" feature for its Android app, designed to identify spam calls using AI-synthesised or cloned voices. According to the caller identification service, this feature has been trained to distinguish between human voices and AI-generated voices, enabling it to alert users about potential scams and fraudulent activities.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

